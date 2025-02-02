Doctor allegedly commits suicide over $15,000 child support

A 36-year-old US-based Nigerian cardiologist, Ikenna Erinne, has reportedly committed suicide after losing a child support case to his ex-wife.

The Anambra-state-born doctor allegedly took his own life on Sunday, January 26, 2025 following a prolonged divorce battle with his estranged wife, including the custody of their children.

It was gathered that Erinne shot himself after a US court ruled in favour of his ex-wife and ordered him to pay a monthly child support of $15,000.

A Nigerian-American, Clayton Udo, who claimed to be an expert in psychological and mental abuse, confirmed the incident in a post on Facebook.

According to Udo, the court’s verdict took a severe financial toll on him,

He further explained that the late doctor lost his license as a cardiologist to the case.

“The abuse of African men in the USA must come to an end. In a deeply troubling case, Dr. Ikenna Erinne, an American-trained cardiologist, allegedly took his own life after an American court ordered him to pay his ex-wife $15,000 monthly, following a prolonged and contentious divorce case. This tragic incident highlights the systemic issues within the legal system that disproportionately affect African men,” he wrote.

He further revealed that the deceased had spent thousands of dollars in legal fees before the court’s verdict turned out in favour of his ex-wife.

“He shot himself to death. He spent thousands of dollars in legal fees – wasted money. I am talking about a process that impoverishes you. You go to court and they take all your money.”

“He lost his license as a cardiologist in this case plus they slammed on him 15,000 dollars a month plus restricted access to his children,” he added.

A member of the Nigerian community in the United States, Obim Onujiogu, who also confirmed Erinne’s death in a post on Facebook, described him as a compassionate healer and devoted family man.

“In Loving Memory of Dr. Ikenna C. Erinne. It is with heavy hearts that the ASA DC family announces the sudden and untimely passing of Dr. Ikenna Erinne Dr. Ikenna C. Erinne, was a beloved father, son, brother, and esteemed cardiologist, who departed on January 26, 2025,” the post read.

“Born on March 4, 1988, Dr. Erinne was a compassionate healer and devoted family man. He is survived by his children Ugonna and Munachi, parents Engr. Chris and Mrs. Chinwe Erinne, and siblings Chuks, Onyi, Kenny, and Gechi.

“A celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home in Elkridge, MD, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM , followed by interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park.”