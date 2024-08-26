DOES M’MEMBE WANT TO SLEEP WITH KOSWE? WHY THIS OBSESSION?- Koswe Editorial

DOES M’MEMBE WANT TO SLEEP WITH KOSWE

We have noted Fred M’membe’s latest bitterness and hatred for this news organisation.

Unless you are very, very young, M’membe had gotten used to writing very insulting articles in his Post-Newspaper when it was at its peak and when he thought age was not catching up with him. He was a darling of malice, hatred, and pioneer of tribalism in this country.

Apparently, he has not moved on and he has continued subjecting this young generation of educated folks to his old tactics of trying to write hateful and divisive articles targeted at certain tribes and people he thinks are escalating his old age into may-weather so that he can miss the Presidential jet also known as challenger.

Today, as usual, he is rumbling around over Koswe. He throws too many attacks at Koswe and another independent online news organisation called Zambian Watchdog.

In his old age thinking, and yes, his bitterness and hatred, M’membe accuses government institutions of owning and running this News organisation and the Zambian Watchdog.

He, however, does not mention any name because he knows that such accusations would jump start his age from 65 to 78 before even 2026 through court legal battles.

That aside. As a News organisation, we want to say it again here. That we don’t work for the opposition, we don’t work for the government, but we work for society ONLY.

In case M’membe has forgotten to cap his memory, Koswe was there when Zambia was sliding into a lethal dictatorship of Edgar Lungu.

Lungu was the ALPHA and OMEGA in this country, and during his time, no one would say anything against him and go without being killed or being arrested.

Ask Kampyongo, who was equal to the task, and he will tell you that during Edgar’s time, Koswe and all innocent people thought to be part of it were targets.

Obviously, M’membe doesn’t know that even punitive laws (Cyber crime laws) were signed into effect by Edgar Lungu with the view of only nabbing Koswe and indeed some people were arrested over Koswe but Koswe continued operating.

M’membe called some Zambians as Bantustans, called Mwanawasa cabbage, and called even his own father in law Anderson Kambela Mazoka, as a man whose trousers can’t hold because of ailing. M’membe insulted and still insults Chiluba even in his death.

M’membe thought that he was a pioneer of print journalism. Who wasn’t insulted by M’membe’s newspaper in this country?

And today, he is still preaching tribalism and hate language using his Mast Newspaper and his rogue Facebook page, which he owns as capitalist projects while wearing a Che Guevara hut as a modern-day fake Socialist.

Since M’membe you are calling for the shutdown of Koswe, it is also only fair that this government should close down your rogue Facebook page which you use to demean and disrespect others and by the way, these laws were left by Edgar Lungu’s PF.

Koswe was there when Edgar Lungu was president. Koswe was there when M’membe’s mouthpiece called Post Newspaper was closed down by Edgar Lungu on grounds that he was not paying taxes.

Koswe was there during the time M’membe was running his tribal newspaper the Post.

Koswe was there when M’membe and his wife were brutally fixed by Lungu.

Koswe was there when Lungu shut down M’membe’s newspaper.

Koswe was there when Wynter Kabimba left M’membe for practising Yakumbuyo, a case which M’membe lost in court and feared to appeal.

Koswe was there when M’membe out of jealous and bitterness that now HH is President he also joined active politics.

Koswe was there in 2021 when M’membe was beaten by the number of rejected votes.

Koswe will be there in 2026 when M’membe will again be beaten by the number of spoiled votes, and Koswe will be there to cover M’membe retiring from politics after his several bitter attempts.

What are we saying? What we are saying is Koswe was there before Hichilema became president, and Koswe will be there even after Hichilema is president after 2031.

We are an independent institution that has no business to do with President Hichilema and his UPND government.

What we don’t just like is bitterness and envy being exhibited by M’membe.

Above all, we hate people who practice Yakumbuyo as that is against God’s grace for man and woman.

Friendly advice. M’membe must focus on how to outnumber rejected votes and not Koswe and M’membe must learn from Saboi Imboela who is likely to go to jail for similar accusations and M’membe must know that he is losing people in his group who he banked on to help him run his Yakumbuyo disgraced and disgusting outfit.

Numbers don’t lie! In 2031, M’membe, you will be 72 years old, and we wonder if the young generation will want to have an old, bitter, and very brutal man. Not even Laura Miti, as she has been warning Zambians that you would be the worst dictator ever fronted.

If you have noticed, today, we have decided not to talk about your bedroom as we used to do to Edgar but it’s upto you, if you want to dare us, do so but when we do, don’t cry that we are being malicious because uletutendeka!

In fact, as Koswe, we welcome these Cyber crime laws and it is our honest appeal to the Zambian government that before they look elsewhere, they must shutdown down rogue Facebook page owned and run by Fred M’membe before moving to his mouth which has the potential to cause inter country war as per the charges he is facing regarding his rogue utterances against the CONGOLESE government.

DOES M’MEMBE WANT TO SLEEP WITH KOSWE? WHY THIS OBSESSION?

CYBER LAWS AND CRIMES: LET HICHILEMA SHUT DOWN HIS KOSWE, ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG AND SANITY WILL RETURN ONLINE

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s State House media team, which runs the two rogue media outfits – Zambian Watchdog and Koswe – is the greatest threat to this country’s unity, peace and security.

So, what hypocrisy is the UPND government trying to achieve by threatening citizens with arrests for exposing their crimes and other scandals? What is even more shocking is that, they’re threatening and intimidating citizens over the very crimes they themselves are committing and perpetrating daily using the irresponsible and rogue State House media team. What type of leaders are these? Why are they so heartless? What type of entitlement and self obsession is this?

Mr Hichilema and his league think they can continue violating cyber laws with impunity by using their rogue media networks like the Zambian Watchdog and Koswe to abuse, malign and insult private citizens and leaders of this country whilst the entire country watches them with fear and intimidation. They want to endlessly feed the public with hatred, lies, malice and misinformation, and when citizens respond with the truth about their failures, then they have committed a crime and must be punished. They’re really overrating their influence and abilities to curtail freedom of speech and expression in this country. But this will not work. In fact, it will backfire very badly!

With or without their evil schemes around cyber laws, security and regulations, their failures will continue being exposed by the masses. They are careless and scandalous regime. And they should not deceive the world into thinking that they are advocates of responsible use of social media because they’re not. In fact, they are the most intolerant, undemocratic, divisive people to govern this country. When they can’t think, they resort to threats, violence, abuse of laws, and law enforcement agencies, to silence their critics.

The seditious guerrilla media outfits, Zambian Watchdog and Koswe, which are being operated under State House by Mr Hichilema’s media team openly incite hatred, malice and violence against Mr Hichilema’s critics everyday without any form of restraint. These two unhinged rogue media outfits are dividing, inciting, and destroying this country in a very irreversible fashion, and this government can wake up today and demand for sober and responsible social media usage.

But like we keep saying, someday soon, the real faces behind these rogues media outfits being managed under State House will be made to pay for their crimes together with their master. Already there are loyal citizens with a conscious, who once worked with the State House media team in running these rogue media outfits that are prepared to testify against them. Everybody being used to transmit hatred, abuse, malicious falsehoods and insults against private citizens and Mr Hichilema’s political opponents is identifiable, no matter how hard they try to fool themselves into thinking that their identify is hidden from the world, they’re wasting their time.

We repeat what we said a few days ago about this issue that the zeal and excitement to create laws with the aim of fixing their critics and opponents over crimes they themselves are committing daily, is theirs for now, but it’s just a matter of time before this impunity and lawlessness being perpetrated by State House is finally nipped in the bud.

Let Hichilema and his overzealous colleagues preach responsible social media usage to their Koswe and Zambian Watchdog because they work for them.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party