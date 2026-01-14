“Does This Give You Climax?” – Regina Daniels Calls Out Ned Nwoko Over Friend’s Arrest





Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has raised a public alarm following the sudden arrest of her best friend, Ann, accusing her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of orchestrating the detention and deliberately filling her life with chaos.





Shifting Accusations



In a statement shared via her Instagram story on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the actress expressed fear for her friend’s safety, asserting that the legal process lacks credibility. She pointed out the inconsistent narrative coming from the senator, noting how the focus has rapidly shifted from her initial claims of domestic violence to accusations of drug dealing and now, theft.





She wrote:



“My dearest best friend was arrested yesterday. Which makes me wonder: what exactly is the problem with my ex? I hate to believe or further promote the idea of the Nigerian police force lack of credibility. I fear for Ann’s safety as all of these are not being done legally. How did a case of domestic violence get overshadowed by drug addiction and now theft? He previously accused Ann which he referred to as “tiny devilish Ann” of being a drug supplier. Now that I took a bold step to clear that without fighting him he comes up with theft?”





“What Else Do You Have Up Your Sleeve?”



Regina challenged the politician directly, questioning his motives for dragging her into endless conflict despite having lived the prime of his own life. She asked what other allegations he intends to fabricate once the current accusations are debunked.





She added:



“You have lived the best part of your life why do you want mine to revolve around chaos? Sen Ned nwoko after eventually beating your theft allegations what else do you have up your sleeve or your red cap? Does this give you climax ?”





The Theft Allegation



This development follows earlier reports where Regina revealed that arrest warrants had been issued for her and her family members, including her brother Sammy West, over an alleged theft of $40,000 from Nwoko’s residence, a claim she has vehemently denied.