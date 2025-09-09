Doja Cat shocks fans as she eats ‘lipstick’ on the red carpet at MTV VMAs

Doja Cat had social media buzzing after she pulled a wild stunt on the red carpet of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

The Grammy-winning singer showed up in an 80s-inspired outfit, but it wasn’t her look that got people talking — it was what she did in front of cameras.

Acording to Daily Mail, while posing, Doja applied red “lipstick” to her lips, then suddenly bit into the tube and started chewing it like food. Photographers were left stunned as she continued posing with the half-eaten lipstick still in her hand.

Clips of the moment quickly went viral with fans divided.

One fan tweeted: “THE WAY SHE ATE THE LIPSTICK OMG.”

Another wrote: “Girl why is u eating lipstick 😭”

Some worried it might not even be safe, with one person asking: “Isn’t this… unhealthy? Please don’t do this at home.”

But Doja’s diehard fans hailed it as iconic. One joked: “A queen never goes hungry.” Another called it a “tasty fashion statement.”