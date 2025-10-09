Dolly Parton hits back with furious response after sister asked for prayers on her behalf

Country music icon Dolly Parton has hit back at insinuations that she is in dire medical straights after concerns were raised when her sister asked for fans to pray for her welfare.

Younger sister Freida sparked worry by declaring that she was “up all night praying” for Dolly, who just cancelled her winter Caesars’ Palace shows

However, Dolly has now fired back at concerns with an update on why she is currently taking time off work.

The 79-year-old icon has been battling severe kidney stones and needs time to recover.

Her English manager Olly Rowland confirmed that the worries were overblown, adding: “It’s just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those.

“It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.”

Freida, one of Dolly’s five sisters among her 11 siblings, triggered worries after her Facebook post where she stated: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

After Rowland’s comments, Freida went back on Facebook to diffuse the online outburst of love.

“I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious,” Freida added “She’s been a little under the weather and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.”

It comes after Dolly said God was ‘telling her to slow down’ after her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died aged 82 in March this year.

Announcing the postponement of what would have been her first Vegas residency in more than 30 years, Jolene singer Dolly wrote on Instagram on September 29: “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”