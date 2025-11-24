Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino Reveals He Had a Stroke Last Year

Fans of Donald Glover—the award-winning actor, writer, musician, and director also known by his stage name Childish Gambino—were stunned when he finally revealed the real reason behind the abrupt cancellation of his much-anticipated New World Tour. During a candid moment at the Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, the multi-hyphenate superstar explained that a series of life-threatening health emergencies forced him off the road, including a stroke he suffered mid-tour.

TMZ reports that Glover told the crowd that the trouble began during a performance in Louisiana, where he felt a sudden, severe pain in his head but continued the show anyway. His condition worsened, and by the time he reached Houston, he was struggling to see. After going to the hospital, doctors informed him he had suffered a stroke, a diagnosis that left both him and his fans in disbelief. In typical Glover fashion, he added a moment of dark humor, joking that he felt like he was “copying Jamie Foxx,” referencing Foxx’s own widely reported health scare.

The medical setbacks didn’t stop there. Glover shared that he later broke his foot, and doctors discovered a hole in his heart, a dangerous condition that required two separate surgeries. All of this was happening quietly while fans were speculating about his sudden disappearance from the touring circuit. At the time, Glover simply said he needed surgery and time to recover—never revealing the true severity of the crisis.

For many, the news hit especially hard because Glover has long been considered one of the most influential creative forces of his generation. As Childish Gambino, he earned global acclaim with hits like “Redbone” and the groundbreaking cultural phenomenon “This Is America,” which won four Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. His albums Awaken, My Love! and Because the Internet have been praised for pushing boundaries across funk, R&B, and experimental hip-hop.

In television and film, Glover’s impact has been just as significant. He rose to prominence on NBC’s “Community,” then cemented himself as a visionary with FX’s “Atlanta,” a series he created, produced, and starred in—earning multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, and universal praise for its originality and cultural commentary. His film résumé includes major roles in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and Disney’s live-action “The Lion King,” in which he voiced adult Simba. His work behind the camera has also expanded, including producing and co-creating the acclaimed Amazon series “Swarm.”

Looking back on everything he endured, Glover told fans, “They say everyone has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one.” He urged the crowd to live boldly and without hesitation—a message that carries even more weight now that the public knows he wasn’t stepping back from touring for convenience, but because he was fighting to survive. Fans now have a clearer understanding of the battle he kept private, and the deep gratitude he feels to still be here.