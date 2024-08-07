Donald Trump Discusses ‘Complicated’ Kanye West & Young Thug’s ‘Unfair’ RICO Case

Donald Trump has discussed a number of controversial topics including Kanye West‘s behavior and Young Thug‘s ongoing RICO case in a new interview.

In an apparent attempt to broaden his voter base, the Republican presidential candidate appeared on Adin Ross’ Kick channel on Monday (August 5) and spoke with the popular streamer for over an hour.

After entering the stream to 50 Cent‘s “Many Men (Wish Death)”, Ross — wearing a suit and a Make American Great Again cap — questioned the Republican presidential candidate about a number of pop culture figures.

Asked for his opinion on on-again, off-again supporter Kanye West, Trump replied: “He’s very complicated. Let’s say complicated because he is. He’s a really nice guy, but he can get himself into trouble and he can get some other people [into trouble].

“But, you know, he’s got a good heart — he does, he does. But he’s complicated.”

Ross later brought up Young Thug’s turbulent YSL RICO trial, with Trump saying: “I hear Young Thug is being treated — I heard it from other people where they say he’s being treated very unfairly. So he’s gotta be treated fairly.”

It was recently revealeed that Donald Trump once had a plan to use Kanye to help unify America.

According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously served as the White House’s Director of Strategic Communications while Trump was president, the former Apprentice star allegedly wanted the controversial rapper to deliver a church service to the nation.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: “One day, he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country. I can think of a few things less unifying than that.”

“We were like, ‘Not the time or place, sir,’” Griffin added while laughing at the idea which of course has yet to materialize.

West and Trump have had an up and down relationship ever since the rapper first backed the Republican in 2016.

After later distancing himself from Trump over an alleged insult aimed at him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye realigned himself with the former president earlier this year by endorsing him ahead of the 2024 election.

When asked by paparazzi if he plans to vote for Trump, he replied: “Yeah of course, it’s Trump all day. What you talking ’bout? You know what it is.”

West’s most notorious encounter with Trump occurred in 2021 when he took white supremacist Nick Fuentes to Florida to meet with the businessman turned politician.