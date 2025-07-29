Donald Trump fails to back Israel’s claim there’s ‘no starvation’ in Gaza

Donald Trump has challenged Israel’s claim that there is “no starvation” in Gaza during talks on the humanitarian crisis with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

Meeting at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, the US President and the Prime Minister discussed the ongoing Middle East conflict, with Trump describing the situation in Gaza as “a mess.”

“They have to get food and safety right now,” Trump said as he welcomed Starmer.

The Prime Minister, who planned to present a UK-led peace initiative, described the crisis as “an absolute catastrophe.” Over the weekend, he also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Britain, in collaboration with Jordan, is carrying out aid airdrops into Gaza and evacuating children needing medical care. Military planners have also been deployed to assist. However, the head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency has called such efforts a “distraction” that will not sufficiently address the growing hunger crisis.

Recent images of starving children and warnings from aid agencies have increased scrutiny on the Israeli government. Despite this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed it is a “bald-faced lie” to say he is using starvation as a tactic.

“There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.

Trump offered a different view. When asked if he agreed with Netanyahu, he replied,

“I don’t know. I mean, based on television, I would say, not particularly because those children look very hungry.”He added that the US was providing significant humanitarian aid and acknowledged the UK’s contributions: “We’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food. And other nations are now stepping up. I know that this nation is right here.”

Standing beside him, Starmer said, “People in Britain are revolted at seeing what they’re seeing on their screens, so we’ve got to get to that ceasefire. Thank you, Mr President, for leading on that… America has done a lot on this. A lot of countries have done a lot.” When asked whether Israel had done enough to avoid civilian casualties, Trump responded, “I think nobody’s done anything great over there—the whole place is a mess. It’ll get straightened out, but it’s a mess.”

Starmer is expected to convene an emergency Cabinet meeting this week—unusual during Parliament’s summer recess to discuss the escalating crisis.

Downing Street stated that the Prime Minister is focusing on a pathway to peace, immediate relief efforts, and a long-term two-state solution. He is facing growing pressure, including from within his party, to formally recognise Palestinian statehood. France has already signaled its intention to do so in September.

A letter signed by 221 MPs from multiple parties—including 131 Labour MPs—urges the UK to follow suit at a UN meeting next week.

The UK government has maintained that recognizing Palestinian statehood is a question of “when, not if,” but insists it must come as part of a broader strategy ensuring long-term security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticized Netanyahu’s handling of Gaza but warned against what he described as “rewarding Hamas” through premature recognition of Palestinian statehood, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister is “losing friends.”