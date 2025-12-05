Donald Trump ‘fumes’ over ‘Sleepy Joe’ comparisons

President Donald Trump is “furious” and has “fumed” over the many recent reports commenting on his age and seeming decline in energy, according to a report from Zeteo, reserving specific outrage for comparisons “to Sleepy Joe.”

Citing sources both within the White House and outside of the administration, Zeteo reported on Friday morning that Trump “as repeatedly fumed about how the mainstream press” continues to report on his age and its potential effects on his performance as president, with one source lamenting the frustration with “this b—— again.” Reports pertaining to his “health, age, and brain consistently infuriates” Trump in ways that other persistent issues “simply do not nowadays,” aside from the Epstein files.

Trump is said to “fixate on the offending news outlet or coverage for several day,” and things are worse when reports emerge from one of the many outlets or reporters he already dislikes. He is also said to be more offended by comparisons to Joe Biden, whom Trump mocked persistently as “Sleepy Joe” over instances of the former president looking low energy in public appearances or seeming to fall asleep altogether.

“He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe,” an anonymous Trump adviser told Zeteo. “Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates.”

Trump’s seeming decline in energy and mental acuity have become more and more common in recent months. As highlighted by the Daily Beast, in September, the president appeared to misremember when his first term began during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Many have also pointed out recent instances in which it looked as though Trump was dozing off or struggling to stay awake during meetings, including during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

One of the bigger reports came from the New York Times, with the headline, “Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office.” In it, reporters analyzed Trump’s schedule and noted that he appeared to be doing less each day and making far fewer public appearance, which the outlet chalked up to his increasing fatigue due to his advanced age.

Trump stirred up more controversy when he lashed at against the report, claiming that it was a hit piece by “the failing” outlet, and attacked one of the co-writers, a woman, as “ugly, both inside and out.”