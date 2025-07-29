Donald Trump has set 10 to 12-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump has issued a new ultimatum, giving Russia “10 to 12 days” to end its war in Ukraine or face tough new sanctions and tariffs from the United States.

Speaking during a July 28 meeting in Scotland with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump expressed mounting frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to de-escalate the conflict, stating, “I’m going to make a new deadline of about ten or twelve days from today. There’s no reason in waiting.”

The president suggested he would officially announce the revised deadline by July 29, significantly shortening the original 50-day timeline he gave on July 14. That initial deadline would have expired on September 2.

“I want to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made,” Trump said. “It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs – secondary tariffs.”

Trump warned that if Putin does not move toward a ceasefire by the new deadline, the U.S. will impose penalties not only on Russia but also on countries doing business with it.

“He’s got to make a deal,” Trump said. “Too many people are dying. It’s a really bloody war.”

When Trump began his second term, he placed equal blame on both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, in recent weeks, Trump has focused his criticism squarely on Putin.

The president accused the Russian leader of pretending to entertain peace talks in private, only to follow up with missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“You would think, based on common sense, that he would want to make a deal,” Trump said. “We’ll find out.”