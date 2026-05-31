Donald Trump just launched yet ANOTHER vile attack on Pope Leo. And it’s somehow even pettier and more absurd than last time little Donny went after the holy man…



Trump is back on Truth Social lashing out at Pope Leo XIV — the spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide — because the Pope dared to… host a prayer meeting with the mayor of Chicago?!





Because apparently crashing the economy, exploding the deficit AND gas prices, attacking judges, setting up a wrestling match on the White House lawn, and dragging America into endless war and political chaos just isn’t enough drama for one man.





In a Saturday afternoon “Truth Social” post that looked like it was written by an angry Facebook uncle at 2 a.m., Trump lashed out after Pope Leo XIV met with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and participated in a multi-faith prayer gathering at the Vatican.





While sharing images of that meeting, Trump posted: “Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon!”



Think about how absurd this is.



Most presidents would treat the Pope with a basic level of respect, even when they disagree.





Trump’s response?



He has repeatedly called Pope Leo “weak,” attacked him on social media, accused him of being responsible for America’s problems, claimed he wouldn’t even be Pope if Trump weren’t president, and even posted bizarre AI-generated religious imagery portraying himself in Christ-like fashion.





Now, apparently the President of the United States is jealous because the Pope met with the mayor of Chicago at the Vatican, where they discussed their shared opposition to Trump’s warmongering.



The Pope’s offense appears to be reminding the world that peace matters, that war has consequences, and that political leaders are not all-powerful.





In other words, exactly the kind of message that gets under Donald Trump’s skin.



What’s especially telling is that Trump seems incapable of handling criticism from anyone who possesses moral authority that he cannot control.



Military leaders? He attacks them.

Judges? He attacks them.

Journalists? He attacks them.

Universities? He attacks them.





And now, once again, the Pope joins the ever-growing list of people Trump can’t bully into silence.



Imagine being the President of the United States and spending your weekend feuding with the Pope.





At this point, Trump isn’t fighting the Pope because the Pope is wrong. He’s fighting the Pope because the Pope represents something Trump has never understood:



Humility.



Maybe next Trump will explain Christianity to Jesus! There is no bottom to his shamelessness, after all…



-Occupy Democrats