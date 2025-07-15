Donald Trump reveals he does not trust Putin and that he is also ‘not done with him’ yet

In an exclusive phone interview with the BBC on July 15, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin but emphasized that he is “not done” with him.

The 20-minute call, conducted from the Oval Office, followed discussions about a potential interview to mark one year since an assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump revealed that he’s had four deals with Putin in the past, all of which Putin did not respect and went ahead to forfeit it.

According to the president, he’s “not done with him (Putin),” but he’s just disappointed in him.

“I thought we had a deal done four times and then you go home and you see just attacked a nursing home in Kyiv,” Trump told Gary O’Donoghue on the call.

When asked whether he trusts Putin, Trump replied saying, “I trust almost nobody.”