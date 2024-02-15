Donald Trump scheduled to attend hush money case hearing

Donald Trump is supposed to go to an important court meeting for his criminal hush money case on Thursday.

Judge Juan Merchan will probably decide when the trial will start. It’s supposed to begin on March 25th in Manhattan.

Mr Trump is accused of lying about his business records to hide money he paid to a film star during the 2016 election. He is facing 34 serious charges for this.

He said he didn’t do it when he went to court for the first time last April.

Attorney Steve Sadow said that President Trump will go to court in New York on Thursday.

Even though this is just a routine meeting, Mr. Trump’s lawyers can try to make a final effort to have the case thrown out or postponed before it goes to trial.

The judge in New York State, Judge Merchan, will likely listen to their reasons on Thursday. He hasn’t shown any sign that he plans to cancel or postpone the trial.

Donald Trump recently went to court in New York for two civil cases. He argued with judges and claimed he was being unfairly treated because of his politics.

However, Trump has only been in court once for the hush money case. He appeared in person for his arraignment. At the hearing, he said only a few words, especially, “not guilty”.

He has criticized the judge and prosecutor publicly, outside the courtroom and on social media. After he was charged, Mr. Trump called Judge Merchan a “judge who hates Trump” during a speech on TV.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused former president Mr. Trump of 34 serious crimes last March. It’s the first time a former president has been charged with crimes.

Stormy Daniels said that she and Mr. Trump had sex at a famous golf tournament in 2006. She also said that ten years later, Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, gave her $130,000 to not talk about the supposed meeting during Mr. Trump’s campaign for president.

Lawyers say that Mr. Trump told Mr. Cohen to make the payments, and then falsely wrote them down as business expenses when they were really payments to Mr. Cohen for hush money.

Usually, lying on business documents is a small crime.

Mr Bragg says he brought serious charges against Mr Trump because he believes Mr Trump tried to hide a second crime by committing fraud. He has not completely explained his theory about the second crime yet, but he mentioned last year that his office was thinking about a few possibilities.

Mr Bragg said that Mr Trump made false business records to hide illegal activities from voters during the 2016 election.

For months, no one knew if this trial would happen on time because Mr. Trump got three more criminal cases and had to go to court for other reasons.

There are four court cases against Mr. Trump and they are getting closer to trial. Trump is also busy campaigning for president at the same time.

Maybe the most important case, where he’s being prosecuted for trying to change the 2020 election results, was supposed to start in early March. This case might have delayed the hush-money case.

However, the case is currently not moving forward because Mr. Trump’s lawyers are trying to argue that as a former president, he cannot be prosecuted. A court said no, and we don’t know if the highest court will hear the case.

However, the ex-president still has many legal appointments, and some of his most important cases are coming together this week.

On Thursday in Atlanta, Mr. Trump’s lawyers are going to court to ask for the prosecutor in his Georgia election case to be removed because of alleged misconduct.

On Friday, a judge in New York might make a decision in a trial about lying to get money. This could mean the business has to pay a lot of money and have big problems in New York.