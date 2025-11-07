Donald Trump skipped the global climate summit — again. So Gavin Newsom took his seat.





While Trump stays home to court oil billionaires and post rants on Truth Social, California’s governor will fly to Brazil to represent the United States at COP30 — the world’s most important climate summit. And in that single move, Newsom did what Trump refuses to do: show up for the planet.





Newsom isn’t just showing up. He’s calling out the vacuum of moral leadership left behind by an administration that treats climate science like a personal insult. “If Washington won’t lead,” he said this week, “California will.”





And he’s bringing proof that action works. California just announced another drop in greenhouse gas emissions — down 3% in 2023 — while its economy grew faster than the national average. Clean energy jobs are booming. Air is getting cleaner. The data demolishes Trump’s fossil-fueled fantasy that prosperity depends on pollution.





Meanwhile, Trump’s team has been busy giving away public lands for oil drilling, dismantling clean energy programs, and gutting environmental protections that took decades to build. It’s a climate policy written by ExxonMobil and blessed by Mar-a-Lago.





That’s what makes Newsom’s trip more than symbolic. It’s a declaration that America’s fight for the planet isn’t over — even if the federal government has surrendered it. He’s going to Brazil to remind the world that millions of Americans still believe in science, still care about clean air and water, still understand that the climate crisis is a matter of justice, not politics.





Because this isn’t just about polar bears or melting ice caps. It’s about every worker rebuilding after wildfires. Every parent watching their child cough through smog. Every community drowning in floods while billionaires build bunkers.





Trump’s absence at COP30 is a statement of priorities. Newsom’s presence is one too.Leadership isn’t about who sits in the Oval Office — it’s about who shows up when it counts.





Next week, the world will see two Americas: one that hides from responsibility, and one that still believes in a livable future.



And only one of them is boarding the plane to Brazil.