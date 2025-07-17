Donald Trump slams his past supporters and “stupid” Republicans as Epstein row grows

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his past supporters and “stupid” Republicans on Wednesday, July 16, as he aggressively defended his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Speaking amid growing controversy, Trump sought to dismiss conspiracy theories embraced by some in his base as a Democratic hoax.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit’, hook, line and sinker,” calling them “weaklings.”

He later targeted members of his party, stating, “It’s all been a big hoax, it’s perpetrated by the Democrats. And some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net and so they try and do the Democrats’ work,” during remarks in the Oval Office.

The president faces a serious rift within his right-wing base over allegations that his administration is covering up lurid details related to the disgraced financier Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 during Trump’s first term. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking and accused of grooming underage women for abuse by wealthy and powerful individuals.

Trump’s far-right supporters have long claimed the existence of a secret “client list” and allege Epstein was murdered in jail as part of a cover-up. However, the Justice Department and FBI recently dismissed these claims, confirming Epstein’s death by suicide and stating no evidence exists of such a list or blackmail.

During a visit with Bahrain’s crown prince, Trump reiterated his position, blaming Democrats and “stupid people” for promoting conspiracy theories. He deflected attention by highlighting his administration’s economic and foreign policy achievements, adding, “And the sad part, it is people that are really doing the Democrats work. They’re stupid people.”

When asked if his remark about “past supporters” amounted to disowning them, Trump replied, “I lost a lot of faith in certain people, yes.”

Trump has denied visiting Epstein’s notorious US Virgin Islands residence, despite being among several public figures previously linked to Epstein. Before his election, he pledged to release files on the case but his administration’s reluctance to do so has fueled anger among supporters.

The controversy has also caused tensions within Trump’s administration, sparking a public dispute between Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who is reportedly considering resignation. Trump said Bondi could release “whatever’s credible” in the files.

Criticism of Trump’s handling of the Epstein issue has come even from allies. Republican Senator Ted Cruz said, “I have long said we should release everything.” Retired General Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, called the “roll out of this… terrible, no way around that,” and stressed, “It is NOT about Epstein or the left. It is about committing crimes against CHILDREN.”

Flynn, known for promoting conspiracy theories, was appointed by Trump in March to a board overseeing US military service academies.

The Epstein scandal continues to pose a significant challenge for Trump, deepening divisions within his base and administration as he tries to manage fallout from the sensitive case.