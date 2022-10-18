Donald Trump thinks Kanye West is acting too ‘crazy’ after his anti-semitic stataments

Donald Trump also thinks Kanye West is taking things too far with his recent outbursts.

The former president believes the rapper is acting too “crazy” in the wake of his recent anti-Semitic outbursts and public meltdowns, according to a new report.

Trump, who has previously said that Kanye has been “a friend of mine for a long time,” has told multiple people in recent days that he thinks the rapper needs professional “help,” sources told Rolling Stone.

Trump is now intentionally trying to keep his public distance from West following his recent tirades, the sources added.

West has sparked outrage over a series of anti-Semitic posts in recent weeks, which led to his account being locked out of Instagram and Twitter.

In one tweet shared on October 9, Kanye wrote: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He had earlier shared a since-deleted screenshot on Instagram of an iMessage exchange in which he accused Diddy of being controlled by Jews.