U.S. President, Donald Trump will host leaders from five African nations in Washington next week to explore what the White House described as “commercial opportunities.”

The meeting, set for July 9 at the White House, will include discussions and a lunch with leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, according to a White House official.

“President Trump believes that African countries offer incredible commercial opportunities that benefit both the American people and our African partners,” the official said, explaining the motivation behind the gathering.

Earlier reports by Africa Intelligence and Semafor indicated the Trump administration would hold a broader summit with these countries from July 9 to 11.

Under Trump’s leadership, the U.S. has significantly cut foreign aid to Africa, arguing that much of it is wasteful and does not align with his “America First” agenda. Instead, the administration says it aims to prioritize trade and investment that foster mutual prosperity.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored this shift, announcing that Washington was moving away from what he called a charity-driven aid model and would instead support nations that show “both the ability and willingness to help themselves.”

Troy Fitrel, a senior official in the Bureau of African Affairs, said in May that U.S. diplomats on the continent will now be evaluated based on commercial agreements secured, outlining it as the cornerstone of America’s new engagement strategy in Africa.