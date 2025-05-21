Donald Trump’s DOJ lawyer accuses Jill Biden of hiding Joe Biden’s health problems

A former Fox News contributor and Trump-era Department of Justice lawyer has stirred controversy by asking if former U. S. First Lady Jill Biden should face criminal charges for alleged “elder abuse” related to her husband, former U.S. President Joe Biden’s health condition.

The speculation followed former President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Within hours, some voices in the MAGA-aligned media sphere began asserting that Biden’s condition had been concealed for years by those closest to him, including his wife.

Adding to the speculation, several doctors weighed in, with one reportedly claiming the president may have had the disease for as long as a decade.

Leo Terrell, who serves as senior counsel to the assistant attorney general for civil rights, shared a post on social media from a right-wing account that accused Jill Biden of knowing about the president’s health issues while still encouraging him to run for re-election.

“She knew about President Biden’s health problems. But still wanted him to run for President. Evil,” the post read

Terrell commented: “Elder Abuse! Criminal Charges??”

President Biden acknowledged the public response to his diagnosis on social media, posting a message alongside a photo with his wife: “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Conservative voices quickly amplified Terrell’s remarks, with some social media users calling the alleged concealment of Biden’s health condition “treason.”

Trump, after initially offering a message of support for Biden, later suggested that the public was not being told the full story. Speaking to reporters, he questioned whether details surrounding Biden’s condition had been deliberately obscured.

“I think people should try and find out what happened,” Trump said. “I don’t know if it had anything to do with the hospital… somebody is not telling the facts. It’s a big problem.”

US Vice President JD Vance also weighed in. While expressing public well wishes for Biden’s health, he hinted at doubts, saying, “Of course, we wish the best for the former president’s health,” before implying that the full truth may not have been disclosed.