My wife charges me K50 per round, hubby tells court

A 39-YEAR-OLD man from Barlastone brought the Matero Local Court gallery to laughter after he revealed that he married a Lusaka seller who charged him K50 per round during their matrimonial games.

Aubrey Mambwe told the court that the behaviour of his outgoing wife, Stella Tembo, a 25 year old Easterner was “undiplomatic” due to her unacceptable demands and conditions every time he wanted to have access to her sweet minerals.

He said the two got married in 2009 and that the past 17 years of his life had been as dark as the 23 floors of Findeco House, as he had at some point resorted to never taking the stairs between her legs again.

He lamented that when he finally gave up on paying for what rightfully and lawfully belonged to him, Stella started covering her entire body with clothes while in bed.

“I have never had peace. Despite paying lobola, I was still paying for her time in bed. I also found out that she was using charms on me, such that I could not say no to her even though I was paying,” he said.

In her defence, the outgoing wife swore by Zambia’s corruption index that she had been nothing but a good wife to Aubrey and that he was free to express his desires on her in whatever style he wished.

She said she only started charging him after he married another woman elsewhere and began renting a house for her.

“He even moved out of our home, saying he had gone to the mountain to pray. For five months, my husband was nowhere to be seen. I later discovered that he had married elsewhere and was renting another house,” she said.

The wife also accused her husband of using charms on her, which left her like the woman with the issue of blood who was isolated from society for 12 years in the bible.

“He cut a piece from my green chitenge and took it to a witchdoctor, and I have never stopped bleeding since then,” she alleged.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga granted the couple a divorce and ordered the husband to pay the wife K17,000 for adultery.

Magistrate Mulenga also ordered Aubrey to pay K1,000 monthly child maintenance, while household goods were to be shared equally between the two parties.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, May 5, 2026