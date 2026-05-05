SA Police airlift a crocodile with the body of a 59-year-old businessman inside.



South African Police report that they suspected a crocodile had consumed a man after observing the scene via drone footage.





The crocodile was subsequently shot and airlifted for further examination.



Upon landing, a necropsy was performed, revealing human remains inside the animal. These remains are believed to belong to 59-year-old Gabriel Batista, who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters.





Notably, Batista’s ring and six other pairs of shoes, potentially belonging to other victims, were found alongside the remains.





It has been reported that Batista attempted to cross a flooded bridge to reach his hotel and bar on Monday, losing control of his vehicle and being carried downstream where crocodiles were present.





While it is unclear whether Batista was deceased prior to being eaten, authorities speculate that other crocodiles may have consumed additional remains.