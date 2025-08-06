President Donald Trump’s idea to have tourists post bonds for their visit to the United States received sharp criticism from an analyst on Tuesday.

Trump’s idea would require visa applicants to post a bond between $5,000 and $15,000 as part of their application. Tourists from countries with “high overstay rates” would be required to pay more than tourists from wealthier European countries, The Associated Press reported.

Zeeshan Aleem, an opinion writer for MSNBC Daily, wrote in a new op-ed that the idea would be a “loss for potential visitors and the U.S.”

“It’s a terrible idea that could further accelerate the already sharp decline in tourism to the U.S.— and hurt an economy showing warning signs of a potential recession,” Aleem wrote.

Trump’s policies have been a major factor in the decline of tourism in the United States, according to multiple reports. Forbes estimates that the United States will lose up to $29 billion in revenue from lost tourism. America was also the only country to have a decline in international travelers year-over-year, Forbes reported.

As Aleem noted, Trump’s visa bond idea could further disincentivize people from traveling to the United States.

“Even if one gets the money back upon departure, the bond amount is likely to be prohibitive for huge shares of the people who come from countries that tend to skew low-income,” he wrote. “Rather than find a way to come up with the money, some will undoubtedly be discouraged and opt to travel elsewhere.”