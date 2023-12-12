Donald Tusk to take over as prime minister of Poland

Donald Tusk is going to be the new leader of Poland because the current leader, Mateusz Morawiecki, lost an important vote in parliament on Monday.

Mr Morawiecki’s Law and Justice party did not get enough votes to win the election in October.

President Andrzej Duda, who is from the PiS party, chose Mr Morawiecki to be in charge of the government.

His inability to win support opens the door for Mr Tusk to become the Prime Minister.

In total, 190 members of parliament supported Mr. Morawiecki’s government, while 266 were against it.

In October’s elections, Mr. Tusk’s group won the most seats in the Sejm, which is the country’s parliament. More than 70% of people voted, which was a record turnout.

The grouping includes three parties: Mr. Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO), the Third Way, and the Left.

Mr Morawiecki’s party, PiS, won the most seats in the election but other parties didn’t want to work with them, so they couldn’t get enough support to have control in parliament.

Mr Duda chose Mr. Morawiecki to be the leader of the country, which caused the new government to be put on hold for a few weeks.

Mr Tusk used to be the leader of Poland from 2007 to 2014, and then he became the president of the European Council.

The new leader of the country will show his team on Tuesday. Some people think Radoslaw Sikorski will be chosen. He used to be the country’s foreign minister when Mr Tusk was in charge.

People have high hopes for the new coalition. Tusk promised to take steps to fix the problems caused by eight years of PiS rule.

The new government promised to make sure that the courts can make decisions on their own again. They said that the previous governments had made it hard for the courts to do that.

“We are trying to come up with a bunch of rules that will bring back the law as much as we can,” said Mr.

He promised to release €36bn (£30bn) of EU money for Poland, which Brussels has refused to give because of worries about the way the country is being ruled.

A decision from 2020 that stopped almost all abortions will be changed, and the rights of LGBT people will be made stronger.

But Mr Tusk might have trouble doing what he wants to do. Duda chose Mr. Morawiecki to lead the government even though he knows they probably won’t win a vote of confidence. This shows that the president, who will be in office until 2025, wants to stop Mr. Tusk’s plans

In order to become a law, bills that are approved by parliament need to be signed by Mr. Duda He also has the power to reject them. Tusk’s group of politicians doesn’t have enough people to say no to a decision by the president.