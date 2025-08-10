DON’T BE MISLED, THAT APPEAL IS NOTHING, LET THEM JUST SURRENDER THE BODY, THEY WILL FIND US IN LUSAKA – Chilufya Tayali

DON’T BE MISLED, THAT APPEAL IS NOTHING, LET THEM JUST SURRENDER THE BODY, THEY WILL FIND US IN LUSAKA



According to the Section 18 of the South African Superior Courts Act, No 10 of 2013, an appeal (let alone a notice of appeal) doesn’t automatically stay the execution of the orders.



Therefore, the orders of the court for the Lungu family to release the body and repatriate it to Zambia still stand.





Govt has a responsibility to get hold of the body and bring it to Lusaka, then we can continue engaging the family.





I strongly insist that the Lungu family should take a humble posture and let Govt look at their issues, so that they are part of the proceedings, otherwise the State funeral must take place accordingly.





TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!