Don’t be too excited over announced $1.1b crude oil refinery in Ndola – Kalaba





Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has urged Zambians to temper their excitement over the recently announced $1.1 billion crude oil refinery project in Ndola, warning that it may be another election-season promise designed to sway voters.





“In the past, this government has promised the moon and not even delivered a star,” Kalaba said, referencing the UPND’s track record on infrastructure and economic pledges. “Let’s wait until the bulldozers roll before we celebrate.”





The refinery, backed by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Fujian Xiang Xin Corporation, and the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), is expected to process 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day and generate thousands of jobs.





But Kalaba remains skeptical, citing the Lobito oil project in Angola as a more credible example of regional energy development. He said Angola’s Lobito Refinery, slated for completion in 2025, will process 200,000 barrels per day and is already transforming Angola’s downstream sector.





Kalaba warned that with elections just a year away, Zambians should brace for a flood of promises such as cheap mealie meal, new bridges, and roads—that may never



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/dont-be-too-excited-over-announced-1-1b-crude-oil-refinery-in-ndola-kalaba/