DON’T BRING YOUR MONEY HERE – CATHOLIC CHURCH SLAMS POLITIANS



The Catholic Diocese of Mpika has taken a bold and uncompromising stance ahead of the 2026 general elections, announcing a complete ban on all political donations to Church institutions within its jurisdiction. The directive is aimed at insulating the Church from the growing attempts by political actors to influence religious spaces during campaign periods.





The announcement follows a sitting of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council held on 28 November 2025, which reaffirmed an earlier resolution by the Diocesan Pastoral Council on 20 November. Church leaders said the decision was necessary to protect the integrity and neutrality of the Church at a time when political activity intensifies across the country.





In its statement, the Diocese declared that no parish, lay association, ministry, choir or Church-related body may accept cash, goods, sponsorships or any form of material support from politicians or their agents. This blanket restriction applies throughout the election season and is meant to prevent the Church from being used for political image-building.





The Diocese also issued a strong warning to political players, emphasizing that politicians and their agents are strictly forbidden from offering donations to the Church within Mpika Diocese during the campaign period. The leadership stressed that the Church must remain a non-partisan moral compass, and not a platform for political branding or influence.





Church leaders said the decision was motivated by the need to safeguard the Church’s “prophetic witness,” insisting that once religious institutions begin accepting political gifts, their ability to speak truth to power becomes compromised. The Diocese further noted that neutrality is essential for maintaining public trust in its pastoral mission.





The statement also urged the Catholic faithful to remain prayerful and vigilant as the nation approaches the 2026 elections. The Diocese encouraged Christians to pray for peaceful, transparent and credible elections anchored on justice, truth and the common good. The leadership reminded the faithful that their primary duty is to uphold Christian values, especially during politically charged periods.





The directive was signed by senior members of the Presbyteral Council, including Fr. Vito Mliyancke, who chairs the Council, along with Fr. Malirwa Lachewe of Mpika, Fr. Justin Chisasa of Chinsali, and Fr. Donald Tashi of Isoka. Their unified endorsement signals a strong collective resolve to protect Church structures from external political influence.





This move by Mpika Diocese comes at a time when concerns about political intrusion into civic and religious institutions are becoming more pronounced. Analysts say the decision reflects a growing desire among faith leaders to preserve the independence of the Church and resist the sway of partisan interests.



©️ KUMWESU | November 27, 2025