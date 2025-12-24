Don’t come back from Christmas overweight – Guardiola warns Man City Players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players that anyone who returns from the short Christmas break out of shape will not be involved in the team’s next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

The City boss, who has won six league titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium, is known for his strict standards and revealed that his players were weighed before heading off for the festive break.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Guardiola made it clear that fitness levels would be closely monitored when the squad reconvenes, stressing that players who return overweight will be left out of the squad for the December 27 clash.

“On the 25th, I will be there controlling how many kilos come up,” Guardiola said.

“They come fatty… listen, I didn’t say one word today to make them feel bad. This is the truth.

“The moment they arrive after three days, I want to see how they come back.

“They can eat at Christmas, but I want to control them. I have to make a selection for the 27th against Nottingham Forest.

“Imagine one player who is now perfect arrives with three kilos more — he will stay in Manchester. He won’t travel to Nottingham Forest, that’s for sure.”

Guardiola’s comments underline his no-nonsense approach as City look to maintain peak fitness and consistency during the busy festive period.