“DON’T DARE ME, TRUMP!”



UGANDA’S MILITARY BOSS THROWS DOWN GAUNTLET TO US





KAMPALA: Uganda’s firebrand army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has launched the most explosive challenge yet to Donald Trump, taunting the US president and declaring: “Don’t dare me! I am not Maduro… you have the weakest army in the world!”



In a blistering social-media tirade that has stunned diplomats, Muhoozi blasted Washington’s global posture as “PR theatre” and warned that any foreign aircraft venturing within 100 miles of Ugandan airspace would be met with force.



The son of long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has been a lightning rod for controversy, drawing international criticism for tough talk and hard-line actions following Uganda’s disputed January election including an internet blackout and heavy military crackdown on opposition supporters.



Analysts say his latest rhetoric is classic Muhoozi: bold, brash and breathtakingly reckless and now aimed squarely at the world’s most powerful leader.