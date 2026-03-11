‎”DON’T HOLD ELECTIONS BEFORE LUNGU IS BURIED” – BISHOP MAMBO URGES GOVT



‎Chikondi Foundation President John Mambo has proposed that Zambia should not proceed with this year’s general elections if the late former President Edgar Lungu has not yet been buried.



‎Speaking to PTV2 News, Bishop Mambo has questioned how the country could proceed with national elections while the body of a former president remains in a foreign mortuary.



‎He has appealed to Hakainde Hichilema, political leaders, and all stakeholders to prioritise the burial of the former head of state, whose body he said has remained in a mortuary in South Africa, for more than nine months following his death.



‎Bishop Mambo has described the situation as un-Zambian, stressing that Mr. Lungu was a Zambian citizen and a former head of state who deserves to be buried in his home country.

By Favourite Chisi/Toliwe Banda

‎Ptv2Z