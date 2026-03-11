”DON’T HOLD ELECTIONS BEFORE LUNGU IS BURIED” – BISHOP MAMBO URGES GOVT
Chikondi Foundation President John Mambo has proposed that Zambia should not proceed with this year’s general elections if the late former President Edgar Lungu has not yet been buried.
Speaking to PTV2 News, Bishop Mambo has questioned how the country could proceed with national elections while the body of a former president remains in a foreign mortuary.
He has appealed to Hakainde Hichilema, political leaders, and all stakeholders to prioritise the burial of the former head of state, whose body he said has remained in a mortuary in South Africa, for more than nine months following his death.
Bishop Mambo has described the situation as un-Zambian, stressing that Mr. Lungu was a Zambian citizen and a former head of state who deserves to be buried in his home country.
By Favourite Chisi/Toliwe Banda
Ptv2Z