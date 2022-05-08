DONT JUDGE ME BY THE ACTIONS OF MY BROTHERS NOR MY FRIENDS.
By Hon. Binwel Mpundu
I’m always at pains to understand why everytime there’s a discussion on Young people being given opportunities to be in governance position, there’s always a reference to one or two young people who could have acted inappropriately and those are used as a yardstick to condemn other young people and justify why young people should not be given opportunities to lead.
Surprisingly old people have done terrible things in leadership, they have made terrible errors in judgment regarding governance issues including defrauding this country of huge sums of money. The same old folks have brought this country to where it is in terms of tribalism.
Just ask yourselves how many young people who have so far been given positions either elected or appointed now or before who have done worse things regarding governance compared to the old folks.
If you do that comparison now tell me why it still continues to be easy to castigate young people on the basis of one or two others who are acting or acted inappropriately. Why is it not easy to equally judge the old folks based on the sins of their peers. Talk about corruption who have been the culprits?? Tribalism who habe been the culprits?? Mismanagement who have been the culprits??
Give the young people a chance to also showcase their abilities.
My post is not in relation to the appointment of Panji and Katuka but in relation to coments i have been seeing on why young people should not be trusted with leadership positions.
Dont we have young people now who are doing fairly well who can be used as examples and a reason to identify more young people and be given a chance??
Even you ba youth salapukeni busy joining the band wagon of those who are robbing you of opportunities to lead instead of standing up to defend yourselves and fighting for your share.
Aleni continue singing praises for others tukamona if you will be recognised.
YOUNG PEOPLE STAND UP AND POSITION YOURSELVES FOR LEADERSHIP BETTER STILL FIGHT FOR LEADERSHIP BECAUSE YOUR TIME IS NOW AND NOT IN FUTURE BECAUSE THAT FUTURE IS NOT DEFINED.
Look here Binwell Mpundu, this is a needless discussion. Society is made up of both the young and the old. It’s not about the young versus the old. It’s about getting things right. There are many academics in the West who are still teaching in universities in their 80s and even 90s. They cannot fit in outside academia and the universities they’re associated with recognize that and allow them to contuinue till they drop dead.
Doesn’t mean if young people were given top jobs they wouldn’t use them to enrich themselves through corruption. Young people have in the past been reckless and wasteful, just like some old leaders. It’s pure fantasy to suggest that tribalism is the domain of the old.
Kangombe is being mindless, foolish and stupid which is common with typical PF cadres.
His mind is always fixed at being employed instead of creating own employment. This idyot is always fighting everything with age, why? At his his age, he thinks he is still young which is nonsense actually.
Just like yoh wouldn’t trust a newly graduated youth Doctor for heart surgery, you also cant entrust novices to manage the affairs of our nation in this competitive global environment. It’s nonsensical to think like that.
In fact in all developed countries, especially Britain where I am an employer, experience matters more than anything, more than youth and qualifications.
For ambitious youths like this arsewhore Kangombe, you need to gain that experience for you to be of any use to anyone!
We have CDF locally now, why can’t the so called Golden Youths be able to work for themselves instead of fighting to be employed? That’s is more empowerment and fulfilling after all.
But Kangombe is reinforcing backward thinking of being given a job and getting paid once in a month which is total rubbish and he is an MP!
Go to Ethiopia and you’ll realise that very graduates want to work for Govt; most of them want to be self employed because it pays better and gives more opportunities.
Even HH was self employed till last year when he started working for the Govt and he is NOT even paid. There are only few jobs so people shouldn’t always be expecting for a paid job but to work for themselves.
Mr Kangombe, stop that stupidity of your age discrimination, you are an MP and should know better that we are all Zambians. Older people are better resourced and often better experienced and can help Govt deliver.
Kangombe’s mindset is just backward and not fit for greater development.