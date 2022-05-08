DONT JUDGE ME BY THE ACTIONS OF MY BROTHERS NOR MY FRIENDS.

By Hon. Binwel Mpundu

I’m always at pains to understand why everytime there’s a discussion on Young people being given opportunities to be in governance position, there’s always a reference to one or two young people who could have acted inappropriately and those are used as a yardstick to condemn other young people and justify why young people should not be given opportunities to lead.

Surprisingly old people have done terrible things in leadership, they have made terrible errors in judgment regarding governance issues including defrauding this country of huge sums of money. The same old folks have brought this country to where it is in terms of tribalism.

Just ask yourselves how many young people who have so far been given positions either elected or appointed now or before who have done worse things regarding governance compared to the old folks.

If you do that comparison now tell me why it still continues to be easy to castigate young people on the basis of one or two others who are acting or acted inappropriately. Why is it not easy to equally judge the old folks based on the sins of their peers. Talk about corruption who have been the culprits?? Tribalism who habe been the culprits?? Mismanagement who have been the culprits??

Give the young people a chance to also showcase their abilities.

My post is not in relation to the appointment of Panji and Katuka but in relation to coments i have been seeing on why young people should not be trusted with leadership positions.

Dont we have young people now who are doing fairly well who can be used as examples and a reason to identify more young people and be given a chance??

Even you ba youth salapukeni busy joining the band wagon of those who are robbing you of opportunities to lead instead of standing up to defend yourselves and fighting for your share.

Aleni continue singing praises for others tukamona if you will be recognised.

YOUNG PEOPLE STAND UP AND POSITION YOURSELVES FOR LEADERSHIP BETTER STILL FIGHT FOR LEADERSHIP BECAUSE YOUR TIME IS NOW AND NOT IN FUTURE BECAUSE THAT FUTURE IS NOT DEFINED.