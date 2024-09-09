Don’t mistake my silence for weakness, Mutati warns MDC rebels

MDC president Felix Mutati yesterday fired his National youth chairman Sam Moyo for causing anarchy within the party and warned that his silence should not be taken for weakness.

Last week, Moyo declared Mutati’s appointments in the party null and void, and called for his resignation on reasons that; he was never available for the party and only focused on his ministerial job.

Mutati who is minister of technology and science as an alliance partner in the UPND said, he will uphold the tenets of the party constitution and will not tolerate anarchy.

He warned against mistaking his silence for weakness.

“Sometimes because we are peaceful they take us for granted. Sometimes because we don’t talk, talk they think we are weak. Sometimes they think they have power which they don’t have,” he said.

Mutati proceeded to withdraw the chairmanship of the party from Moyo, as proposed by the National Executive Committee of the party.

“Nobody within the party can make a decision outside the constitution. We want to respect the constitution, the constitution has what is already elaborated by my colleagues. So I will exercise those powers as provided for in the constitution and nothing else,” said Mutati.

“This is the decision that you my senior members have made and you have requested me to implement. In the exercise of those powers am withdrawing the chairmanship of our party from Mr Sam Moyo. Mr Moyo is nolonger chairman of our party.”

His vice president Leonard Hikaumba advised those who do not want to heed to the party guidelines to form a party of their own.

“Those who don’t share the same values, those who don’t share the same aspirations, and those who think that the party has taken a different direction, I think the honorable thing is to take leave,”he said.

Hikaumba came to the defense of Mutati saying decision making is not done unilaterally within the party.

“At the last congress there are two things that NEC was authorized to do; there were changes to the constitution that were suggested, and those changes have been effected. Secondly the president was given powers of appointment and a good number of appointments have been made,” he said.

“Although those appointments have been made he has authority to make that appointment without consultations because, consultation is optional. But he (Mutati) has been very consultative.”

Hikaumba said it was unfair to suggest that Mutati was working in isolation.

“For those in politics if you are made of wax, don’t stand in the sun because you are going to melt. For those who think that they are very powerful in their individual capacity,” he said.

He explained that the MDC cannot conduct certain activities without adequate funding.

“We are not a party in power and therefore, we have to contribute, we have to make sacrifices in order to keep this party still running. So, you cannot seat back and start complaining that nothing is happening when you yourself have done nothing,” Hikaumba said.

“Just to come for a meeting, if you are not given ka something for fuel, then you won’t attend the meeting. What kind of patriotism is that to the party?

He said no member will be allowed to destabilize the peace within the party.

“In MDC, we want peace. In MDC we want unity. A county cannot be united if we ourselves are not united. Unity starts in our small units. If as a Party we are not united, then how do we hope to see our country united? It’s not possible. So if you are a confusionist at the party, what will stop you from being a confusionist at national level and distabilising the whole country?,”he wondered.

“Unproductive Criticism won’t take us anywhere, criticism should be meant to make things correct. Mr Mutati has never closed out anyone. Some people have been going to his house to hold discussions there. And then someone should say he does not make himself available to anyone what kind of hypocrisy is that?”

Hikaumba urged the members to take the lead in good leadership, which should be mirrored by the youth.

“We should show a good example as elders how are these colleagues (youths) going to politic if we the elders are doing the wrong things? It means we are not showing them a good example, we need to be a good example,”he said.

The MDC vice-president added that party privileges will be enjoyed by everyone, and not the founders only.

“And as I said, idea that because you were there at the beginning of the party, therefore you own the party is wrong. Anyone who has fulfilled the requirements to be a member must enjoy all the full benefits of the membership, even if this person joined only yesterday,” said Hikaumba.

“Because why should we invite people, and then you want to treat down on them and say no, we are the owners of the party. Then if you are the owners why did you invite us to come? So, that mentality, if they are any, who are still with us with them that mentality, please let that mentality die.”

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba September 9, 2024.