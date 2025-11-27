DON’T PRESIDENCY LIKE A SIDE HUSTLE, IT IS A FULL TIME JOB, HON MUNDUBILE TELLS HH.



……….says the President must prioritise the Zambian people over business.



Lusaka……..Thursday, November 27, 2025.





Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant Hon Brian Mundubile has reminded President Hakainde Hichilema not to take Presidency as a side activity because it is a full time Job.





Speaking to the media, Hon Mundubile said the President should stop prioritising business at the expense of the interests and aspirations of the Zambian people.





He said finding solutions to the suffering of the Zambian people should be the priority for President Hichilema.



“Presidency should be centred on finding solutions for the Zambians people. What we are seeing is that presidency is now a side activity. What is prioritised is business. Why do I say so, when there is problem in the mining sector with a foreign entity, those challenges because they concern business. When it comes to the challenges of exporting power and Maize, those Challenges are resolved immediately.





When it comes to the challenges facing the Zambian people, the people that voted for you, we start getting excuses.



Ifwe we are worried by nakulu mutinta namakasa, atwala amataba. To date, nakulu mutinta has not been paid.





If the same energies in the exporting of Maize, you put to nakulu mutinta, Zambia will be a better place,” he said.



Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said President Hichilema Missed an opportunity to unite the Zambian people during his Press Conference.





He has also urged the Head of State to come clean and tell Zambians the truth that the reason there is loadshediing is because power is being exported.



And Hon Mundubile has urged the President to change the lens in the manner he looks at the Youths.





“Focus on bringing innovation, sit down with them. Do not deploy them and give them names as powerful people. My call to you is that there is a better way we can work with the Youths. The Youths of today are leaders of today and tomorrow. Let’s us work with them, we are not going to direct them. The Youths can help resolve some of the challenges the UPND is facing,” he said.