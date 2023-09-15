DON’T SAY UPND INFLUENCED THE APPOINTMENT OF NAKACHINDA AS PF SG…

By Stembridge Sikalundu

What LUBINDA must know is that he was not useful when PF was in power in most instances he was just favoured , one may recall that he once served as a back bencher , and his delay on appointment as justice minister , PF carders beat him up a matter which was taken to the courts , today GIVEN LUBINDA thinks he is the focal point in PF leadersh hierarchy . if ECL loved the PF party so much and he really wanted it to remain united ,where are the people who served high portfolios in PF that came from MMD , it was not for the service of this country after all , they were brought in to amass the wealth using the authority of ECL , was there any agreement to support ECL from that clique from MMD ?, yes ECL knows he did not have the funds to use for the 2015 presidential by elections ,how was ECL assisted ?, ECL knows why the WAKO NI WAKO emerged .

This scenario in PF has been caused by ECL because the character of ECL is defined by what others do for him , PF lost elections because of how ECL presided over the affairs of the country , the rest remain compromised by what ECL did for them as individuals , when they visit ECL they are still telling him what he wants to hear , ECL presumed to be in control of the PF party and he should continue giving influence and inside guiding decisions . What is the reason which could convince the world why PF is not going for a convention ?, PF must have known by now that ECL is not a democrat ,and he doesn’t like being tested using a populous anthem, that is his nature because he has no attributes which can convince any person from his voice and language .

It is very clear ECL is testing the waters because , ECL can’t be trusted with his own words , most of those in PF know what happened for ECL to become the party president in kabwe , if ECL intends to come back into active politics he would not want to go through a convention as a former president of this country because he knows he will face some resistance and he wouldn’t want to go through that embarrassing process , so this political game is a clear search for the majority support in line with what the followers are saying in the name of representing the zambian people . The surrogates to ECL know that without influential positions in the PF party , ECL will not achieve his new desire , typical of how ECL does things , when you hear his followers say ECL that and this ,that is exactly what he is sharing with them .

All PF members know that in PF no one has money like ECL and if I don’t hear that ECL is the richest man in Zambia and may be in southern Africa I will be very surprised because it is expected from the time he pronounced that he would endure become richer than the current president . The influence which ECL has is not because he did good things for this country , it is the muscle he has to fund all PF political activities if the opportunity measure convinced him . The people behind ECL are in two catigories those who benefited whose properties are in view to be siezed. and those who are pepetually ticks in ECL’s life . This is the reason I’ve always told PF members not to be surprised why PF lost power , the PF party has never had a leader since 2015 . Let’s see what the future holds . God bless mother zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY