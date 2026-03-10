Don’t vote for any presidential candidate who held senior post in PF – Sean Tembo

PEP president Sean Tembo, who is a former ally of the former ruling party has warned Zambians not to vote for any presidential candidate who previously held a senior position in the PF in the upcoming August elections.

In a statement, Tembo said the impunity, abuse of state institutions and lawlessness under PF are things the country must never return to.

“Anyone who served in a senior role under the PF regime is unqualified to promise good governance today. That is if we are serious about building a better Zambia,” he said.

He stated that most of the lawlessness and abuse the country experiences sometimes was borrowed directly from the PF handbook.

“We all remember 2021. The Zambian people replaced a bad PF government with a worse UPND government. That mistake can happen again if we are not careful,” he said.

He noted that it is importance to know of a candidate’s track record and personal values before their political life.

“Before supporting any candidate, voters must ask: what alternative solutions has this person offered for national problems in the past four and a half years? Are they documented? Are they sound? Or is the candidate only engaged in condemnation without proposing solutions?”

“A candidate’s life history matters. Values and principles are not something you can wear like a jacket depending on the occasion. A person who has spent their lifetime putting their pockets first will not suddenly start caring about the people just because they become president,” he said.

Tembo said personal competence, vision and focus are crucial qualities for a president.

“A president becomes the alpha and omega of government. Ministers and senior officials often avoid contradicting them for fear of being labeled disloyal.This means that assembling a competent team is not enough if the president lacks basic competence, vision, and focus,” explained Tembo.

“An ideal candidate should have achieved something in their personal life, built something sustainable and proven not merely relied on government or political connections for success. The future is SET. Be careful, choose wisely, and do not repeat the mistakes of 2021.”https://kalemba.news/…/dont-vote-for-any-presidential…/

Kalemba