Dora Nyambe’s children send her off with tears, best friend fails to speak at burial

Dora’s children send her off with tears, best friend fails to speak at burial



MKUSHI district was filled with grief, as mourners failed to comprehend how the cruel hands of death could get a kind and special soul as Dora Nyambe, a philanthropist who could have easily passed on as ‘Mother Theresa’ in this modern era.





Yesterday, the earth opened and Dora’s casket was lowered six feet, as the sight of her 13 children she adopted could easily warm the coldest of hearts.



Dora dedicated her life to saving young vulnerable children, not just from the streets but from a life of illiteracy with her School, Footprints of Hope.





Her school which she built for the love of education was filled with the presence of mourners from Mkushi and beyond who gathered to pay their last respect to a philanthropist who has left mark never to be forgotten.



In videos, her foster children who were 13 including the over 500 children that she gave free education to, housed and fed were seen hopelessly sobbing, as they did not only loose a teacher and hero but also a mother.





The children, both male and female are juveniles that Dora saved from child marriages, vulnerable orphaned children, while some worked as maids, and never had hope of ever learning how to read, not until they met Dora.



Dora built her school in a remote village of Mkushi out of her own pocket money, until she started receiving help and funds from other well wishers enabling her to offer help to hundreds of children.





Yesterday Mkushi, Zambia and the world gathered to pay their last respect to Dora.



Those who could not make it physically mourned through their phones.



Her best friend Thandiwe Mseteka who is also the school’s head teacher, could not manage to construct sentence due to her sobbing state, as she failed to give a clear statement during the funeral.





“I will try my best, I will try my best, but I still need you by my side, I cant manage alone, I can’t manage. Travel well my sister, may your soul rest in peace,” Thandiwe said amidst sobs.



Dora died at the age of 32 on Christmas day in a short space of time after complaining of not feeling well, in the early hours of that fateful day.





It is reported that while she felt unwell, Dora drove herself to the clinic, where she was later confirmed dead.



Meanwhile, Chief Shaibila of the Lala speaking people of Mkushi district thanked Dora for her contributions towards education in the Chiefdom. Encouraging people to emulate her works.





“I will have to read this speech in English because our daughter Dora has reached an international level and a lot of people are following this funeral proceeding. Dora the great. She did her part. What are you going to do on earth? Let us emulate her. What legacy are you going to leave behind?,” said the chief…https://kalemba.news/local/2024/12/31/doras-children-send-her-off-with-tears-best-friend-fails-to-speak-at-burial/



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba December 31, 2024