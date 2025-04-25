DP BACKS PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



… AS JUDITH KABEMBA, DP PRESIDENT, APPEALS TO THE WELL-MEANING CITIZENS TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS.



Thursday, 24 April, 2025.



Democratic Party President, Judith Kabemba, has stated that Zambia has grown and developed, hence the need for certain Laws to be amended tailored to meet the times and demands of citizens in order to develop and go forward. As noted by the Democratic Party, Ms Kabemba says the proposed constitutional amendments by the UPND administration have brought a lot of talk and this calls for curative measures by all interested stakeholders.



She says there is need for political stakeholders to put the people’s interest first for the development and health of the nation as she zeroed in on the provisions involving women, the marginalized and the vulnerable people. Ms Kabemba highlights that the constitution previously could not allow women to contest any electoral position, citing the first cabinet after the introduction of Multiparty Participatory in 1991. She notes that Zambia has undergone various constitutional amendments which led to significant changes since 1991 and these changes have impacted on the statutory bodies such as the Judiciary.



Ms Kabemba notes that today’s proposed constitutional amendments seek to enhance the representation of marginalized members of society, particularly the women, the youths and people with disabilities in the National Assembly—hence the Democratic Party supports these proposals.





The DP President says for a long time now, women have been marginalized, yet they have immensely contributed to the development of the nation, and has since thanked the Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema and his government for the roadmap on constitutional amendments proposals. Ms Kabemba has implored the President to handle the constitutional amendments issue with a pure heart to enhance its purpose.



“And also the representation of women should be done with a pure heart, we know your intentions are good. However, Your Excellency, if you leave a particular Amendment open, it will defeat the purpose because another President will come up with a constitution which says people will be nominated by the President, and all they will do is nominate their friends”, she says.



Ms Kabemba has called on all women to arise and support one another and defend themselves, noting that women have opportunities that are fronted before them and look at the big picture of supporting one another and begin to dresse issues affecting them.



