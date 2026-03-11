DP President Judith Kabemba has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the August 13 elections

Democratic Party Endorses President Hichilema for 2026 Election

The Democratic Party (DP) has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 General Election.

DP President Judith Kabemba announced that the party has resolved to support President Hichilema, citing his performance in sectors such as education and mining.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Ms. Kabemba said the party will campaign for President Hichilema and expressed confidence that he will be re-elected. She added that Zambia is in “safe hands” under his leadership.

Ms. Kabemba, however, clarified that the DP will still field candidates at parliamentary, mayoral, and ward levels.

She also criticized politicians who opposed Bill 7, now Constitution Amendment Act No. 13 of 2025, yet are now calling for delimitation. She urged political players to practice issue-based politics rather than opposing initiatives simply because they are in opposition