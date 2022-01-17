By SIMON MUNTEMBA

WRANGLES in the Democratic Party (DP) have continued with both factions of Judith Kabemba and Harry Kalaba preparing to each field a candidate in the rescheduled Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) last month refused to allow the DP candidates for Kabwata, Lingwati, and Sokontwe by-elections from filing their nominations because of pending court cases.

And last week on Friday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced that the commission had reviewed documentation in the matter where the DP were unable to file their nominations due to attempts to field two candidates, and shall accept nominations from the opposition party in line with the law provided that it complied with all the nominations requirements.

In an interview, Judith Kabemba-led DP national executive committee member Justin Nkonge has declared his group ready to field its candidate for the fresh nominations in Kabwata by-election.

Mr Nkonge said he did not expect the Kalaba faction to again attempt to field a candidate because they were not the legitimate owners of the party.

“There is confusion in an already confused other camp of Harry Kalaba. We already stated that he has never been president of the party and he has no authority. The man has had no power to appoint anyone to stand on our party. Now that ECZ has guided, watch the space and see because someone will be embarrassed during nomination on Wednesday,” Mr Nkonge said.

However, the Kalaba faction spokesperson Mwanawina Kwibisa declared the faction ready for the fresh nominations.

Mr Kwibisa also claimed the Kalaba faction to be the officer bearer of the DP as they were in possession of a party certificate and supported by the Secretary General, Precious Ntambu whose name is appearing at the Registrar of Society.

He said his group was the true owners of the DP and would field their candidate, come what may.

“We have the certificate and the Secretary General whose name is appearing at the Registrar of Society. How legitimate do they want us to be? All I can say is that, as DP we stand ready and we will field our candidate,” he said.

