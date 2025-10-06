DPP abusing his powers to favour Hichilema’s friends – Mwamba



PF chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba has charged that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has amended the charge from murder to manslaughter for the sole purpose of ensuring that Maria Zaloumis was granted bail and freed for now.





Mwamba accused Phiri of abusing his powers of DPP to favour the friends of President Hakainde Hichilema.





“In many cases against former Government officials, Phiri opposes bail, he seeks maximum punishment for offenders, never seeks rational, lenient or favourable charges,” Mwamba stated. “He even appeals against cases where accused persons have won cases such as the Honey Bee or Lt. Gen Eric Chimese’s cases. He lays and approves obnoxious and oppressive charges such as the draconian charges of sedition against critics of the President.”





Mwamba stated that within a short period, Phiri found it wise, despite strong evidence, to unilaterally reduce charges from murder to manslaughter and did not oppose bail, and did not object to the flight risk of the foreigner in the matter.





“Kabwe Magistrate Wamundila Liswaniso was on hand to grant bail with utmost favourable conditions,” stated Mwamba. “May the soul of Enoch Simfukwe rest in eternal peace.”