DPP APPEALS: MALANJI CAN’T BE JAILED FOR 4 YEARS ONLY FOR STEALING GOVT’S MILLIONS WHEN A CHICKEN THIEF IS JAILED FOR 10 YEARS

DPP appeals Malanji’s 4-year sentence, seeks harsher penalty!



THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has appealed against the four year jail sentence given to former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph “Bonanza” Malanji, saying it is too small for the crimes he was convicted of.





Malanji was found guilty last Wednesday of seven counts of owning property suspected to be proceeds of crime.





The Lusaka Magistrates Court sentenced him to four years with hard labour on Thursday but cleared him on one charge involving the Gibson Royal Hotel.





In the same case, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba was jailed for three years with hard labour for failing to follow the law in handling public money.



The sentence of Malanji became a bone of contention to many sparking debates among netizens.





However, in a notice of appeal filed today, the DPP said the sentences given to both men were not strong enough, considering the seriousness of the offences.





Phiri also challenged Malanji’s acquittal on the Gibson Royal Hotel, saying the lower court was wrong to clear him.





The DPP argued that the acquittal of Malanji on the hotel charge was wrong because the court claimed there were no facts to prove suspicion, when in fact there were sufficient details to support the case.





“The trial Court erred in law when it sentenced the first and second Respondent to terms

of imprisonment of three years and four years respectively with hard labour in light of

aggravating factors obtaining in the case,” said Phiri.





“The trial Court erred in law when it acquitted the second Respondent in count five on

account that there were no articulable facts on record on which it could base its determination on whether or not there was reasonable suspicion obtaining in relation to the possession of Gibson Royal Hotel.”





He stated that other grounds of appeal will follow upon perusal of the judgment and record of proceedings.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, September 9, 2025