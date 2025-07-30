DPP ATTRIBUTES ANTI-CORRUPTION GAINS TO ESTABLISHMENT OF ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT AND INTER-AGENCY COORDINATION





DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri says the recently released Financial Intelligence Centre trends report, which recorded $3.5 billion in illicit financial flows, demonstrates that government policies enacted to combat corruption are yielding results.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Phiri attributes the findings to the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court and enhanced capacity building for investigators and prosecutors under an inter-agency coordination framework as key factors driving more efficient case management and successful prosecutions.





He however says although public sector corruption cases declined from 55 in 2023 to 40 in 2024, the reduction is marginal and needs vigilance and commitment to deepen anti graft measures until corruption is decisively curtailed.





Meanwhile, Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala says while Zambia has taken some steps to combat corruption such as increased investigative reporting and limited asset recoveries, the efforts remain largely superficial.





Mr. Kalala says it is difficult to indicate an improvement because whatever is contained in the report does not directly disclose who is involved thereby undermining the principles of transparency and accountability.



PN