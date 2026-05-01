“NO BRIAN MUNDUBILE ON THE BALLOT? EXPECT A NATIONAL RECKONING”- Chikankatika Alex 

“NO BRIAN MUNDUBILE ON THE BALLOT? EXPECT A NATIONAL RECKONING”



30 – April – 2026 Thursday



There comes a moment in the life of any democracy when its true character is tested not in words, but in actions. That moment is fast approaching in Zambia.





The growing whispers that Brian Mundubile, President of the TONSE ALLIANCE, may be blocked from appearing on the ballot are not just rumors to be dismissed lightly, they are warning signs of a shrinking democratic space Your so called republican President is advancing.





As Deputy Director of Administration in the TONSE ALLIANCE, I speak not just as an alliance official, but as a concerned citizen who understands what is at stake.





The right to participate in free and fair elections is not a privilege granted by Hakainde Hichilema and his minions, it is a fundamental democratic principle. Any attempt to sideline a leading opposition figure, especially one whose popularity continues to grow across provinces, is a direct affront to the will of the Zambian people.





Let us be honest mwe bena Zambia, Brian Mundubile is not just another candidate. He represents a movement, a wave of hope, reform, and accountability that is resonating deeply with ordinary citizens. From urban centers to rural communities, the message is clear, the people are ready for change. And where there is such a groundswell of support, any attempt to suppress it raises serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process. Your UPND card caring Mwangala Zalomis and your UPND Siavonga constituency admirer Macdonald Chipenzie should know this!





What we are witnessing is a troubling pattern. Instead of engaging politically and allowing the people to decide at the ballot, there appears to be an inclination to use administrative or legal maneuvers to weaken the opposition. This is not democracy, it is control. And history has shown, time and again, that when democratic space is constricted, tensions rise.





Let it be clear, the people of Zambia are not passive observers. They are aware, they are watching, and they are ready to defend their democratic rights peacefully, lawfully, but firmly. Blocking Brian Mundubile from the ballot will not silence the call for change; IT WILL AMPLIFY IT.





The TONSE ALLIANCE remains committed to peaceful democratic engagement. We do not advocate chaos; we advocate justice. But justice must be seen to be done. If the most prominent opposition leader is unjustly excluded, it risks undermining public trust in the entire electoral process.





This is a defining moment. The ruling establishment must choose, uphold democratic principles or risk plunging the nation into unnecessary tension. Zambia has long been admired for its peaceful transitions and respect for democratic norms. That legacy must not be compromised. HH should not erase it!!!





If Brian Mundubile is denied his rightful place on the ballot, it will not be seen as a procedural issue but a deliberate attempt to silence the voice of the people. And when the voice of the people is threatened, it does not disappear, it rises Namwishiba nefyo ndesosa.





The winds of change are not a threat; they are a reflection of the people’s will. The question is whether those in power are prepared to listen or resist at their own peril.



Muleya!!!!



Chikankatika Alex



TONSE ALLIANCE Member of Council of Leaders, Deputy Director Administration and YADA National Coordinator.