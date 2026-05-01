A MOMENT FOR TRUTH, DIGNITY AND NATIONAL MATURITY



Fellow Zambians,



I have taken note of the growing narrative suggesting that Hakainde Hichilema seeks private access to the remains of our late former Head of State, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for alleged rituals.





Let me state this clearly and without ambiguity: This notion is not only false, it is deeply unfortunate, demeaning, and an insult to the intelligence and conscience of our nation.





We must ask ourselves: If the President of the Republic truly intended such an act, would he need to engage the full machinery of the State, courts, the Attorney General, and formal legal processes to achieve it? That argument collapses under its own weight.





The President, by virtue of his office, commands all instruments of state authority. If there were any ill intent, it would not require such visible, lawful, and accountable channels. The very transparency of the current process disproves these claims.





What we are witnessing is something more troubling – a persistence of personal animosity being repackaged as public concern, and a willingness by some to exploit grief for political effect.





This must stop.



Let us remember:



* President Lungu belongs first to his family—who deserve peace, respect, and dignity in this moment.



* He also belongs to Zambia—a nation he once led.



* And indeed, he belongs to Africa as a statesman whose legacy transcends faction.





The actions taken by the Attorney General must therefore be understood for what they are: an effort to uphold the integrity of the State, the dignity of the presidency (past and present), and the proper order of national mourning.



This is not a time for rumour.

This is not a time for division.

This is not a time to weaponise death.





It is a time for sobriety, truth, and national unity.



To those spreading such claims – pause and reflect.





History will judge us not by how loudly we spoke, but by how responsibly we acted in moments of national sensitivity.





And to the Lungu family: May you find strength, comfort, and dignity in this difficult hour. The nation mourns with you.



Zambia must rise above this.



We are better than this.



Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT