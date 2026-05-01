Clergy Call For Action Over Yo Maps Yo “Budget Music Video



A Lusaka-based clergyman, Patrick Osagie, has expressed concern over a scene in Yo Maps’ Budget music video that depicts two women kissing, stating that it promotes homosexuality.





Dr. Osagie, who serves as Pastor-in-Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Power Assembly Parish and oversees RCCG Lusaka Province One, said the content raises legal and moral questions.





He noted that Zambia’s laws do not permit homosexuality, adding that this extends to produced content that may be seen to promote it.





“Either we call upon relevant authorities to implement the presidential re-assurance that homosexuality is not allowed in the country and taken action on the video,” said Pastor Osagie.





He further warned that such content has the potential to negatively influence young people and erode cultural values, adding that it runs contrary to Christian teachings.





Pastor Osagie also expressed concern over the broader societal impact, particularly on children, saying exposure to such material could shape behavioral change among young audiences.





Meanwhile, Atmosphere Daily reports that Pastor Jeremiah Julius Ng’onomo has reiterated his concern over the continued circulation of the same music video, stating that directives issued to have certain scenes edited or removed have not yet been acted upon.





Pastor Ng’onomo disclosed that the production team was given a 24-hour deadline over the weekend to address scenes considered unlawful, but the video remains available online in its original form.





He warned that the growing number of views raises concern about possible exposure to underage audiences, questioning how many children may have watched the video without parental guidance.





He added that he only became aware of the video after young people brought it to his attention, a situation he says reflects varying levels of awareness among youths.





Pastor Ng’onomo has since called for immediate action, insisting that the video should either be edited to meet acceptable standards or taken down entirely.



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01.05.2026