DPP calls for recruitment of more judicial officers to improve economic and financial crimes court!

Director of Public Prosecutions-DDP Gilbert Phiri says the performance of the economic and financial crimes court could be significantly improved through the recruitment of more judicial officers.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Phiri notes that the court faces a huge backlog of cases, requiring additional hands to manage the workload effectively.

He says bringing in more judges and magistrates would allow for a dedicated team to handle only economic and financial crimes matters while streamlining the judicial process and speeding up case resolution.

Mr. Phiri, however, highlights that the court has performed very well since its launch over a year ago, despite the challenges posed by the volume of cases.

He has expressed optimism that with expanded staffing, the court will be even better positioned to deliver timely and efficient justice.

