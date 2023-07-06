DPP WANTS DALITSO LUNGU’S PROPERTIES WORTH MILLIONS OF KWACHA FORFEITED

State seeks court’s authority to grab Dalitso Lungu’s ‘tainted’ assets
THE State has now moved a motion before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to have properties ‘dubiously’ acquired by former president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso, confiscated.
This is according to an originating notice of motion for an application of a non conviction based forfeiture order of tainted property filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri.
The application is pursuant to Order 30 Rules 15 and 17 of the High Court Rules as read together with Sections 29 and 31 of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act no. 19 of 2010.
The assets that are yet to be grabbed from Dalitso are 69 vehicles worth over K24 million and 25 pieces of land dotted across the country including in Kanakantapa of Chongwe district, Chibombo, Chisamba, Solwezi, Masaiti in Ndola district, Chilanga, Petauke and Nakonde.
According to an affidavit in support of notice of motion sworn on behalf of the DPP by detective inspector Pardon Liuma based at Zambia police headquarters under the criminal investigations department, the police received received a report that Dalitso had amassed wealth that he could not account for.
Liuma stated that according to the informant 15 motor vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime were parked at Star Shell Zambia limited in Kafue.
He said investigations were instituted in the matter and Ephraim Simwanza a manager at the said company disclosed that he received land cruisers but did not know who the owner was.
According to Simwanza he contacted his boss Ahsan Muhammad who instructed him to receive the vehicles as the owners wanted them to be sold.
Liuma said a search at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) revealed that the Land cruisers were registered under Saloid Traders Limited which was incorporated on September 17, 2018
He said a further probe at Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) revealed that the directors of Saloid Traders limited are Dalitso Lungu and his wife Matilda Milinga.
Liuma stated that during the course of investigations it was also established that four tipper trucks and one truck and trailer were hidden at a warehouse yard belonging to Ndozo lodge.
Some vehicles were abandoned in Siavonga while others were given to PF cadre Breve Mweetwa by State house, to use during campaigns prior to the 2021 general elections.
“According to records at PACRA Saloid Traders has 48 vehicles of different makes valued at K23, 050, 842.29 and out of 48 vehicles 12 were seized and the rest have only been restricted,” Liuma said.
He state that when quizzed about the vehicles, Dalitso indicated that his company owns the cars and trucks which were bought from Higer in Makeni and others from Henred Frehaut in Makeni opposite Higer.
Liuma stated that Wu Ming a director at Higer bus Zambia confirmed that Dalitso bought two schacman trucks at US$220, 400 and paid US$50 000 cash down payment.
He said Saloid Trading limited had US$ 677 in its dollar account while the kwacha account had K173, 320.07 as at September 14, 2022 and between December 2019 to January 2022 the transactions on the Kwacha account were cumulative to K32, 981, 966.
“The total traceable earnings of for a Saloid Traders since incorporation on September 17, 2018 were US$ 362, 3999.95 earned from the gas station leased to Total Energies in Jack compound and K1, 972, 000 earned from BII Zambia,” Liuma said.
He stated that Dalitso’s wife Milinga an assistant accountant at ZESCO has four cars registered in her name.
Liuma said according t Dalitso’s employment background the latter worked for Varun beverages Zambia limited in 2012 for two months and three weeks and was paid K5, 407, 254 and he worked for 34 months at the Zambia Revenue Authority and earned K132, 396.
“Dalitso acquired unexplained wealth of about K31, 332, 019 while his company acquired unexplained wealth amounting to K35, 067, 662.56 although the interested party earned K7, 075, 645 from Total Energies and K780, 000 from Bleavins Ingram International (BII) Zambia Limited,” Liuma said.
He stated that according to Dalitso’s claims the cars were bought using profits he realized from his viable businesses and farming, yet it was established during investigations that he does not conduct any commercial farming activities on the restricted farms.
Liuma said a further search at ZRA revealed that Dalitso has not been Tax compliant in relation to transactions on his properties.
“The cited properties are tainted and liable for forfeiture to the State, because they are suspected to be proceeds of crime,” said Liuma
By Mwaka Ndawa
Kalemba
Please don’t do this. Take the cases to court, make arrests and see the court process through. We want some answers.
George shut just shut up. These fools need to be exposed and prosecuted. How do you explain his wealth? Prior to his father becoming president what was he doing? I believe there is more this family stole. It’s just a tip on an enormous iceberg. Though I believe they’ll get away with most because of the mentality of people like you who clap for thieves.
Debo, clearly you haven’t understood a single word I wrote. Read it again to understand and then reply to me.
@ Debo you clearly owe George Zimba an apology man, seems you did not understand his sentiments. Read what he submitted again.
May I add George, that the issue at play is that currently we are using the weak laws which were passed by previous governments. There is need for our Parliamentarians to debate these present laws which are segregative and not applicable to every citizen.
We need to come to terms with the truth. Politicians will never make laws which will in partially keep them in check. They will always creat loop holes to be used when they are placed to account for their actions.
We desperately need strong laws that hold our leaders accountable for their corrupt actions. Though I understand that it is difficult to prove beyond any reasonable doubt when such cases are in our courts. This current law gives us a chance to recover the stolen resources.
Unfortunately for now we can only use what is currently present for our protection. At least for now we can claim back what is stolen. Next through legal reforms we want laws that jail such offenders
Mate, I think we have more than enough laws. There is just laziness by the state to prosecute and investigate these cases fully. Austin Liato was successfully convicted.
And I can promise you that Faith Musonda would have been convicted and would have tasted jail too. We were angry but that is what they chose to do. We shouldn’t allow them to keep doing these shady deals.
As 2.8 lies has said below, such actions are like allowing leaders to steal on rent because all they have to do is give back when they leave office.
My apologies, I never took read the rest of your post just the first part and thought you were another apologist of the Lungu family.
@ George Zimba, I agree 100% with your stance. These forfeitures with no arrests are a mockery to the fight against plunder and corruption and shouldn’t be entertained!!
Tell me about it. Initially they started with the Faith Musonda case. They left us wondering who else was involved. Turns out she had more properties she didn’t declare, again they just took the property.
Same thing here? Where is the justice? Might as well simply take chickens from thieves and let them go free. According to this, no one should be in jail for theft or robbery apart from murders and rapists.
The moment people know that the president does not get homages from investors if they do then that money remains a state’s assets then one may wonder where these children of ECL got all this massive wealth?
This approach is another form of promoting white collar corruption at big scale, forfeiting 20% and as a free person continue tô enjoy the 80% that hás not been traced the tô a number of limitations. The people are not só careless, a case in point it that of Faith. I cannot even begin tô imagine what Kasaka kandalama has within and outside the country. Remove immunity please!
Isn’t this the same as leasing national treasury to whosoever wishes to have a lavish life for a while?. I mean if not retributed for their actions what else are we supposed to call it? Some of these monies will never be recovered because it’s with different holders. We seriously need a government that is going to ensure perpetrators are punished so hard that even their generations don’t leave to enjoy a single nickel out of stollen money.
These guys are a joke to the fight against national plunder.
I must say I agree with everyone posting here.
This route of forfeiture without conviction the DPP is taking will end in tears. We want the thieves to be subjected to the due process of the law to ensure that there is a record of CONVICTION.
Mark my words. When a plunderers friendly government comes to power, these thieves will rise up to reclaim their property/money by arguing that they were victimized and scandalized by the UPND government and they will get their spoils back with interest and we will ultimately be the losers.
Exactly correct, like Liato did. He claimed back his money with interest on top muli ba PF govt.
Treating symptoms and not the root cause. When will we get out of this mess
With the this kind of forfeiture without prosecution and imprisonment, they will not fight corruption but soften it to be palatable by looters and crooks. The government should come open and say that they didn’t want to embarrass and humiliate Ecl family by prosecuting and jailing them, for the sake of ” honoring Lungu as a former president “