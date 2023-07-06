DPP WANTS DALITSO LUNGU’S PROPERTIES WORTH MILLIONS OF KWACHA FORFEITED

State seeks court’s authority to grab Dalitso Lungu’s ‘tainted’ assets

THE State has now moved a motion before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to have properties ‘dubiously’ acquired by former president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso, confiscated.

This is according to an originating notice of motion for an application of a non conviction based forfeiture order of tainted property filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri.

The application is pursuant to Order 30 Rules 15 and 17 of the High Court Rules as read together with Sections 29 and 31 of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act no. 19 of 2010.

The assets that are yet to be grabbed from Dalitso are 69 vehicles worth over K24 million and 25 pieces of land dotted across the country including in Kanakantapa of Chongwe district, Chibombo, Chisamba, Solwezi, Masaiti in Ndola district, Chilanga, Petauke and Nakonde.

According to an affidavit in support of notice of motion sworn on behalf of the DPP by detective inspector Pardon Liuma based at Zambia police headquarters under the criminal investigations department, the police received received a report that Dalitso had amassed wealth that he could not account for.

Liuma stated that according to the informant 15 motor vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime were parked at Star Shell Zambia limited in Kafue.

He said investigations were instituted in the matter and Ephraim Simwanza a manager at the said company disclosed that he received land cruisers but did not know who the owner was.

According to Simwanza he contacted his boss Ahsan Muhammad who instructed him to receive the vehicles as the owners wanted them to be sold.

Liuma said a search at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) revealed that the Land cruisers were registered under Saloid Traders Limited which was incorporated on September 17, 2018

He said a further probe at Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) revealed that the directors of Saloid Traders limited are Dalitso Lungu and his wife Matilda Milinga.

Liuma stated that during the course of investigations it was also established that four tipper trucks and one truck and trailer were hidden at a warehouse yard belonging to Ndozo lodge.

Some vehicles were abandoned in Siavonga while others were given to PF cadre Breve Mweetwa by State house, to use during campaigns prior to the 2021 general elections.

“According to records at PACRA Saloid Traders has 48 vehicles of different makes valued at K23, 050, 842.29 and out of 48 vehicles 12 were seized and the rest have only been restricted,” Liuma said.

He state that when quizzed about the vehicles, Dalitso indicated that his company owns the cars and trucks which were bought from Higer in Makeni and others from Henred Frehaut in Makeni opposite Higer.

Liuma stated that Wu Ming a director at Higer bus Zambia confirmed that Dalitso bought two schacman trucks at US$220, 400 and paid US$50 000 cash down payment.

He said Saloid Trading limited had US$ 677 in its dollar account while the kwacha account had K173, 320.07 as at September 14, 2022 and between December 2019 to January 2022 the transactions on the Kwacha account were cumulative to K32, 981, 966.

“The total traceable earnings of for a Saloid Traders since incorporation on September 17, 2018 were US$ 362, 3999.95 earned from the gas station leased to Total Energies in Jack compound and K1, 972, 000 earned from BII Zambia,” Liuma said.

He stated that Dalitso’s wife Milinga an assistant accountant at ZESCO has four cars registered in her name.

Liuma said according t Dalitso’s employment background the latter worked for Varun beverages Zambia limited in 2012 for two months and three weeks and was paid K5, 407, 254 and he worked for 34 months at the Zambia Revenue Authority and earned K132, 396.

“Dalitso acquired unexplained wealth of about K31, 332, 019 while his company acquired unexplained wealth amounting to K35, 067, 662.56 although the interested party earned K7, 075, 645 from Total Energies and K780, 000 from Bleavins Ingram International (BII) Zambia Limited,” Liuma said.

He stated that according to Dalitso’s claims the cars were bought using profits he realized from his viable businesses and farming, yet it was established during investigations that he does not conduct any commercial farming activities on the restricted farms.

Liuma said a further search at ZRA revealed that Dalitso has not been Tax compliant in relation to transactions on his properties.

“The cited properties are tainted and liable for forfeiture to the State, because they are suspected to be proceeds of crime,” said Liuma

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba