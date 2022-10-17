Dr Chitalu Chilufya Has Written To The PF Central Committee For Consideration To Rejoin

CHITALU CHILUFYA WRITES TO PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Patriotic Front Mansa Member of Parliament CHITALU CHILUFYA has written to the party Central Committee for consideration to rejoin it.

Dr. CHILUFYA is among seven PF members who were removed from the Central Committee about seven months ago for missing meetings three times consecutively.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA says the former ruling party’s constitution is clear that any Central Committee member who misses meetings three times consecutively is automatically expelled from the party’s highest decision making organ.

He says the Disciplinary Committee of the PF Central Committee is yet to sit and deliberate Dr. CHILUFYA’s application.

Other Central Committee members who were expelled about seven months ago are former Petauke Central MP DORA SILIYA, former Bwana Mkubwa MP JONAS CHANDA and Former Labour Minister KAPINGA MPANDE.

Former Luangeni MP CHARLES ZULU, KUTEMBA KONGA and former Serenje MP PHILIP KOSAMU were also on the list of seven who were expelled.

Mr. NAKACHINDA spoke in an interview.