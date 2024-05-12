UKA Boss Lucky Mulusa And Dora Siliya Distance Themselves From Frivolous Statement Purporting To Be In Support Of Zumani Zimba’s Defamatory Statements

Dr Nevers S. Mumba writes….

U-K-A BOSS, LUCKY MULUSA AND DORA SILIYA DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM FRIVOLOUS STATEMENT PURPOTING TO BE IN SUPPORT OF ZUMANI ZIMBA’S DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS.

It has come to our attention that a number of FAKE statements have been issued regarding our pending defamation case against One Dr. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA.

Earlier today, we woke up to rather desparate, forwarded, messages of a poorly written statement, allegedly quoting Honourable Lucky Mulusa who is the Secretary General for the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). In the statement, Honourable Mulusa is quoted as having offered himself as a witness against us in the soon coming case.

I wish to confirm that Honourable Mulusa has spoken to me both on the phone and in person and he is quite upset about why his name is being used in this mud-slinging scheme orchestrated by elements that are very well known to us. Honourable Mulusa further distanced himself from both the authorship and the Contents of the statement.

We also wish to confirm that Honourable Dora Siliya has equally indicated total ignorance over the purported statement that was written without her consent or knowledge.

Kindly disregard the statement and treat it with the contempt it deserves. We remain determined to pursue this case to its ultimate conclusion, and to be part of the process to cleanse our politics from being characterized by cheap propaganda, slunder and malicious defamation. We remain commited to contribute to a new type of politics that is issue based, civil and centred around the national agenda instead of on insults and deception.

Remember this is not a fight about cleaning the name of Nevers Mumba. This is about cleaning Zambian Politics and ridding it of elements that are not in line with the temets of democracy, morality and integrity.

We therefore wish to urge Zumani and his desperate friends to remain calm and wait for their opportunity to prove their case in court.

SEE FAKE STATEMENT ATTACHED:

MULUSA JOINS ZUMANI’S DEFENSE BANDWAGON