DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA IN COURT OVER HOUSE

CHILUFYA IN COURT OVER HOUSE



AN INDIAN woman has sued former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya over alleged failure to convey a house worth K1.2 million, which she bought in 2024, in Northgate Gardens.





Pavitra Issar complains that Dr Chilufya’s failure to convey the property has caused her to suffer inconvenience, stress and mental anguish as the act is against the terms of the contract.





“Despite the respondent [Dr Chilufya] undertaking to convey the property into my name, pursuant to the contract of sale, the respondent has neglected and/or refused to convey the property”.





Ms Issar complains that despite taking possession of the house, in the face of the law, she is merely a squatter on the respondent’s property since there has been no conveyance.



“I believe this court has inherent powers to order the respondent to perform his obligations under the said contract and convey the property in my name.



