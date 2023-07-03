Dr. CHITALU CHILUFYA’S REINSTATEMENT LUBINDA’S DISCRETION-PF

Dr CHITALU CHILUFYA’S REINSTATEMENT GIVEN LUBINDA’S DISCRETION…remains expelled until party veep’s consideration-PF

Lusaka — Monday July 3rd 2023

Patriotic Front PF Presidential Candidate Dr. Chitalu Chilufya will remain expelled from the party’s Central Commitee until consideration by party vice president Given Lubinda.

Last year Dr. Chilufya and other Members of the Central Commitee were removed from the Commitee on the pretext that they had not been attending meetings and other party activities .

Others affected by this move were Hon. Dora Siliya,Hon. Charles Zulu, Hon. Kutemba Konga, Hon. Philip Kosamu, Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda and Hon. Kabinga Pande.

It is believed that Dr. Chilufya had not received any letter or call for diciplinery hearing for the said cause.

In a press statement dated Sunday October 16th 2022 Issued by party MCC Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakachinda Dr. Chilufya indicated that he had not received any expulslsion letter.

Hon. Nakachinda indicated that Dr. Chilufya’s case had been placed under consideration .

“At the last sitting of the Central Committee, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya came to the meeting and stated that he has not been aware of any letter. His case is therefore under further consideration” read part of the press statement .

Yesterday, 10 monthes after the expulsion information emerged that PF vice president blocked Dr. Chilufya’s reinstatement into the commitee on grounds that there was no place for him and he had not shown remourse.

Close sources suggest that this was against the displinery committee’s resolutions.

But party MCC deputy chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba described the reports as fake and malicious.

In a statement on sunday Mr. Mwamba confirmed that Dr. Chilufya’s reinstatement was Mr. Lubinda’s preserve .

“We must state howver that there was an appeal received from Dr. Chitalu Chilufya seeking reinstatement, which matter has been under consideration. However the process and procedures in accordance with the party Constitution may require a fresh and direct appointment other than a reinstatement that Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya had requested.This matter remains under consideration and is preserve of the Acting President” He said .

FULL STATEMENT

IGNORE FALSE STORY ABOUT EXPULSION OF DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA

Lusaka-Sunday, 2nd July, 2023

We have noted a false and malicious story circulating on social-media and alleging that the Central Committee has expelled Mansa Central Member of Parliament, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, from the Central Committee or from the Patriotic Front.

The story is false and malicious and is clearly intended to cause division and sow feelings of discord against the Central Committee and the party.

It must be noted that the Central Committee has not had any sitting other that the last meeting held on June 24th, 2023 and whose resolutions were announced to the general public.

DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA AND THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

It must be noted that the Central Committee in its sitting held on 16th October 2022 dropped several members of the Central Committee after repeated requests for explanations for non-attendance of its meetings.

Those dropped included;

1. Hon. Dora Siliya

2. Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

4. Hon. Charles Zulu

5. Hon. Philip Kosamu

6. Hon. Kutemba Konga

7. Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda

8. Hon. Kabinga Pande.

This position has not changed since 2022.

Earlier the Central Committee at its sitting held on 12th June, 2022, ratified the appointment of new members of the Central Committee that included;

1. Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.

2. Hon. Bowman Lusambo.

3. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

4. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya.

5. Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe.

6. Hon. Dr. Canisius Banda.

7. Ms. Charity Kapona

And.

8. Ms Tapiwa Muhango.

We must state howver that there was an appeal received from Dr. Chitalu Chilufya seeking reinstatement, which matter has been under consideration.

However the process and procedures in accordance with the party Constitution may require a fresh and direct appointment other than a reinstatement that Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya had requested.

This matter remains under consideration and is preserve of the Acting President.

We therefore appeal to both the media houses and members of the party to ignore the false allegations contained in the unattributed statement circulating.

For further clarification, kindly get in touch with the undersigned.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Member of Central Committee

Deputy Chairperson -Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT