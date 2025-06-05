DR Congo and Liberia to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council

The United Nations General Assembly has elected the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Liberia,, to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for two-year terms starting January 2026.

The two countries were chosen to serve as non-permanent members alongside Bahrain, Colombia, and Latvia.

This marks the DRC’s third time and Liberia’s second on the prestigious council, a body tasked with maintaining international peace and security.

Delegates from the DRC emphasized their focus on fostering peace and stability, particularly in conflict-affected regions, while also tackling pressing global issues like inequality and climate change.

Liberia echoed these priorities, with its representatives highlighting their nation’s journey toward reconciliation and sustainable development as inspiration for their tenure.

non-permanent member of the UN Security Council means a country is elected to serve a two-year term on the council, contributing to decisions on international peace and security.

Unlike the five permanent members (China, France, Russia, UK, US), who have veto power and indefinite seats, non-permanent members—ten in total—rotate, with five elected annually by the UN General Assembly.

These members participate in discussions, vote on resolutions, and help address global conflicts, crises, and issues like sanctions or peacekeeping missions. However, they lack veto power, so their influence depends on diplomacy and coalition-building.